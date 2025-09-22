Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Paramount+: new in October 2025

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes stalks and slaughters unsuspecting couples. When sharp-witted ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally meet cute over the same cup of coffee, they become the murderer’s next target.

Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. When a mysterious prisoner named Nathaniel is brought into a small border-town jail, newly appointed Sheriff Jake finds himself thrust into danger when a ruthless cartel demands the man’s life. With the cartel’s wrath descending on the town, Jake must protect Nathaniel at all costs. He’s not alone, his girlfriend Cassie stands by him, and his father Ezra, a former sheriff, offers support, and perhaps secrets from the past. As tension escalates, Jake must navigate betrayal, moral lines, and violence to stand his ground.

Starring Charlie Weber, Katherine McNamara, and Jon Voight.

Parallel Me (2 October)

Parallel Me. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Toni also becomes a lawyer sporting a blow-dry, and then she finds a complete chaos in her bed with whom she deals drugs. She even ends up heavily pregnant at her own baby shower. But will she find the one, perfect life before the scarf is completely unraveled? Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 12 (4 October)

Animated Series. Everyone’s favourite heroic pups are back for even more paw-some adventures! Under the leadership of tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker tackle daring new rescues and high-stakes missions. From action-packed saves around Adventure Bay to exciting journeys with brand-new pup pals, Season 12 delivers nonstop teamwork, problem-solving, and tail-wagging fun for the whole family.

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (7 October)

Documentary. Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the feature-length documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family. Alongside Ozzy and Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and the subsequent life-changing impact of that accident, which ultimately led to him cancelling his two-and-a-half-year farewell tour.

Vicious (10 October)

Vicious. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare.

Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known. Watch the trailer.

Starring Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter.

Elsbeth Season 3 (13 October)

Series. The sharpest mind in New York is back on the case. Quirky yet brilliant attorney Elsbeth Tascioni once again teams up with Captain C.W. Wagner and the detectives of the NYPD’s 11th Precinct to unravel a fresh slate of high-society murders and headline-grabbing mysteries. Armed with her disarming charm, razor-keen intuition, and unconventional tactics, Elsbeth dives into season three with more complex cases, unexpected twists, and a new roster of intriguing allies and adversaries. From glittering Manhattan penthouses to the city’s hidden corners, every crime scene challenges her unique way of seeing the truth.

Starring Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

Matlock Season 2 (13 October)

Matlock. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Back at the elite firm, Matlock tackles higher-stakes cases while navigating firm politics and forging unexpected alliances. Alongside powerhouse lawyer Olympia Lawrence and ambitious associates Julian, Billy, and Sarah, she proves experience and intuition can outsmart even the toughest opponents.

Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 (14 October)

Series. After their croc-fuelled Top End adventure, the team are back in the glistening Harbour City, but something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them… their own pasts. Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called ‘family’ who harbour a shocking ulterior motive; while DeShawn is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.

JD must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship… while Evie tentatively embarks on a new one; and Doc Roy must decide if he’s ready to let go. Watch the trailer.

Starring Olivia Swann, Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Todd Lasance, Tuuli Narkle, and William McInnes.

FBI Season 8 (14 October)

Series. The high-stakes investigations continue as FBI returns for its eighth season. This fast-paced drama follows the dedicated agents of the New York field office, Special Agent Maggie Bell, Special Agent OA Zidan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and Special Agent Stuart Scola, as they tackle major crimes that threaten New York City and the nation.

Starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

Watson Season 2 (14 October)

Watson. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Watson returns with more high-stakes medical mysteries and a fresh twist on the legendary detective’s legacy. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who has traded crime scenes for cutting-edge medicine, leading a team of brilliant ‘doc-tectives’ dedicated to diagnosing and treating the world’s

rarest diseases.

The Neighbourhood Season 8 (14 October)

Series. In Pasadena, Calvin Butler and his family have built a lasting friendship with neighbours Dave and Gemma Johnson, proving that community can bridge any gap. The eighth and final season finds both families facing big changes: Calvin and Marty grow their electric- vehicle repair business, Tina explores a new passion, Malcolm balances work and family, and Courtney and Marty take a major step forward.

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs.

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

NCIS. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 (15 October)

Series. Set in 1991, the second season of NCIS: Origins continues the coming-of-age story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he carves out his early career at the NCIS, then known as NIS, Camp Pendleton office. Guided by seasoned mentor Mike Franks, Gibbs works alongside Lala Dominguez, Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Vera Strickland, a tight-knit team whose loyalty and skill are tested by dangerous new investigations.

Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Ghosts US. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October)

Mayor of Kingstown. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.