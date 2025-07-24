Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Paramount+: new in August 2025

Every Little Thing (1 August)

Documentary. Every Little Thing follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Goodrich (1 August)

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Andy Goodrich’s life is upended when his wife enters a rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Watch the trailer.

Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis.

Migration (3 August)

Film. The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Watch the trailer.

Man With No Past (5 August)

Film. Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.

Starring Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, Marton Csokas, and Charlotte Vega.

Ridiculousness Season 40 (6 August)

Reality Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrdek returns to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrdek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7 August)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Playing Gracie Darling (14 August)

Playing Gracie Darling. Image: Paramount+.

Paramount+ Series. When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried. Watch the trailer.

Starring Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie

Maynard, and Dan Spielman.

Eileen (24 August)

Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

The Killer (24 August)

Film. The Killer stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, and Omar Sy.

Stans (27 August)

Stans. Image: Steven Leckart. Streaming on Paramount+.

Documentary. Will the biggest Slim Shady fan please stand up? Twenty-five years after the release of Eminem’s iconic song ‘Stan’, about an obsessed fan who takes his admiration for the rapper too far, the landscape of fandom has completely changed. Flipping the music documentary format on its head, Stans follows not just Eminem’s artistic trajectory, but that of his most loyal superfans, with Steven Leckart’s film offering an entertaining and vibrant look at the modern nature of fandom and how social media has irrevocably changed the relationship between artists and their audience. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.