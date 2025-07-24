Netflix: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Netflix: new to streaming in August 2025

My Oxford Year (1 August)

Film. When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie who profoundly alters both of their lives. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest.

Brand Bollywood Downunder (1 August)

Film. Worlds collide as a host of Indian celebrities explore Australia’s growing love of Bollywood, uncovering cultural ties between the two countries.

Perfect Match Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Blindfolded kissing sessions, boardroom deliberations, and beachfront reunions with an ex are on the horizon for a new group of Perfect Match singles. This time around, some Netflix Reality Universe newbies are joining in on the fun.

Beyond the Bar (2 August)

Series. A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm – navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

Image: WWE

Wrestling PLE. The action heats up when Superstars step inside the squared circle and take centre stage at WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer. Featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Series. Follow college football’s most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August)

Series. Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper, and more.

Stolen: Heist of the Century (8 August)

Documentary. Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists – and how did they pull it off?

The Iron Claw (10 August)

The Iron Claw. Image: A24. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. Inspired by a true story, the Von Erich brothers rise through sacrifices, struggles and bitter tragedy to become a professional wrestling dynasty. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and more. Watch the trailer.

Final Draft (12 August)

Reality Series. Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (12 August)

Comedy Special. Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

Songs From the Hole (13 August)

Documentary. An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary-musical odyssey composed behind bars.

Love is Blind UK Season 2 (13 August)

Series. A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle? Starring Matt and Emma Willis.

Fixed (13 August)

Film. After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy. Watch the trailer.

Young Millionaires (13 August)

Series. Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (13 August)

Series. A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

In the Mud (14 August)

Series. Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (14 August)

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage. Image: EOTA / Crew-Cell. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Miss Governor Season 1 Part 2 (14 August)

Series. As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser (15 August)

Documentary Series. Former contestants and producers reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of The Biggest Loser in this provocative documentary series.

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (15 August)

Documentary Series. This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Night Always Comes (15 August)

Film. Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

CoComelon Lane Season 5 (18 August)

Series. The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more.

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (19 August)

Documentary Series. Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Rivers of Fate (20 August)

Series. When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her – until their paths cross.

Forgive Us All (20 August)

Forgive Us All. Image: Rialto Distribution. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A story of redemption in a world gone dark. Starring Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey, and Richard Roxburgh.

Death Inc. Season 3 (21 August)

Series. When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Hostage (21 August)

Series. When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (21 August)

Film. These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom – and love.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Gold Rush Gang. Image: Netflix.

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Fall for Me (21 August)

Film. Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Long Story Short (22 August)

Series. From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Starring Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, and more. Watch the trailer.

Abandoned Man (22 August)

Film. After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

Film. When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August)

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix.

Film. A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, and more.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 (28 August)

Series. Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives (28 August)

Series. Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (29 August)

Documentary. A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.

Two Graves (29 August)

Series. When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. A visionary architect flees post-war Europe in 1947 for a brighter future in the United States and finds his life forever changed by a wealthy client. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

