HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Dead Hot (18 August)

Dead Hot. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Five years ago, Elliot’s love, Peter, went missing, leaving behind only a severed finger in a pool of blood. Now, Elliot lives with his best friend and Peter’s twin, Jess. The two are platonic soulmates. They won’t pretend like life doesn’t suck – but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to go out, hook up with randoms, get their hopes up over strangers, and laugh their asses off along the way.

Dead Hot is the twistiest of thrillers, rooted in Elliot and Jess’s friendship as they navigate all the fun, heartbreak, and absurdity of their mid-twenties – with a bit of mystery, missing persons, and bloody fingers in between. Watch the trailer.

Mud Madness Season 2 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Strap in for the wild and gritty underground world of mud racing.

Botched Bariatrics (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follow the journey of patients whose worlds have been turned upside down after a failed bariatric surgery and their quest to get their lives back.

American Monster: Abuse of Power (18 August)

American Monster: Abuse of Power. Image: Arrow Media. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary Series. Power corrupted them into evil. Follow investigations of horrifying modern crimes where authority figures abused their positions, revealing disturbing truths behind their actions.

Expedition X Season 9 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Whether trekking through the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a legendary ape-man or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system right here in the United States, the Expedition X team is taking viewers to the stranger side of the unknown.

Celebrity IOU Season 8 (19 August)

Reality Series. Drew and Jonathan Scott help Hollywood A-listers express gratitude to people who have impacted their lives with surprise home renovations.

Animals on Drugs (20 August)

Documentary Series. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante investigates how human drugs are infiltrating ecosystems and intoxicating animals – from meth-exposed gators in Florida to drug-fuelled bears and Colombia’s cocaine hippos – uncovering the bizarre consequences of our vices on the natural world.

Welcome to Plathville Season 7 (21 August)

Reality Series. A conservative family of 11 face changes as new members enter the family dynamic from outside their isolation farm in southern Georgia.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: Warner Bros.

HBO Max August Headliner. Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Cena, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks.

Magic Mike (23 August)

Film. A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money. Starring Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Alex Pettyfer, and Matthew McConaughey.

The Beekeper (23 August)

Film. A former operative of a powerful organisation embarks on a brutal campaign for vengeance. Starring Jason Statham.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. 90 Day favourites invite you into their homes to watch Happily Ever After?.

HBO Max: recently added

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (16 August)

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

King Richard (16 August)

Film. A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard. Starring Will Smith. Watch the trailer.

