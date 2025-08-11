HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Shark Week (11 August)

Bull Shark Showdown. Image: Discovery. Streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you’ll be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Shows set to air as part of this event include:

Bull Shark Showdown (11 August)

In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm (11 August)

Jaws vs Mega Croc (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

How to Survive a Shark Attack (12 August)

Black Mako of the Abyss (12 August)

People Magazine Presents: The Iconic Cases (12 August)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files (13 August)

Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark (13 August)

Caught! Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Surviving Jaws (14 August)

Florida’s Death Beach (15 August)

Great White Assassins (15 August)

911: Did the Killer Call? (15 August)

Battle for Shark Mountain (16 August)

Attack of the Devil Shark (16 August)

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (16 August)

Film. Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

King Richard (16 August)

Film. A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard. Starring Will Smith. Watch the trailer.

HBO Max: recently added

Shark Week Specials (10 August)

HBO Max’s Shark Week celebrations kicked off with the following shark-related shows:

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (10 August)

Dancing with Sharks (10 August)

Great White Reign of Terror (10 August)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (9 August)

Film. Elite spy Orson Fortune recruits a movie star to help him stop the sale of a new weapons technology. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Cary Elwes.

The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition Trilogy (9 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema. Streaming on HBO Max.

Films. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition. Hobbits Frodo and Sam journey to destroy the evil One Ring with the help of their travelling companions.

Gran Torino (9 August)

Film. After a Hmong teenager tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, a disgruntled, prejudiced Korean War veteran seeks to redeem both the boy and himself. Starring Clint Eastwood.

Tom and Jerry Gokko: Food and Home (8 August)

Series. Tom and Jerry Gokko is a brand-new Japanese animated series full of fast-paced chases, funny fights, and nonstop fun.

