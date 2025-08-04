HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

The Yogurt Shop Murders (4 August)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

HBO Max Documentary Series. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. What happened that night continues to mystify the police, the families, and the city. This series explores the complex questions and trauma left by the unsolved case.

BS High (4 August)

Documentary. An eye-opening chronicle of the Bishop Sycamore High School football scandal and the team’s infamous head coach, Roy Johnson.

Fake Famous (5 August)

Documentary. Fake Famous follows an actress, fashion designer and real estate assistant who attempts to become social media influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to boost their popularity.

Expedition Bigfoot Season 6 (5 August)

Documentary Series. The legend of Bigfoot has been a source of fascination for generations. An elite team of investigators analyse five decades of Bigfoot sightings to pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (6 August)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Max Documentary Series. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica (6 August)

Documentary Series. Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica offers an intimate, unprecedented look at the daily operations of the Scenic Eclipse, the world’s first discovery yacht.

Faster with Newbern and Cotten Season 3 (7 August)

Documentary Series. David Newbern and Mike Cotten show the ideology, technology and work it takes to add speed in a matter of days without breaking the bank.

Tom and Jerry Gokko: Food and Home (8 August)

Series. Tom and Jerry Gokko is a brand-new Japanese animated series full of fast-paced chases, funny fights, and nonstop fun.

The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition Trilogy (9 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema. Streaming on HBO Max.

Films. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition. Hobbits Frodo and Sam journey to destroy the evil One Ring with the help of their travelling companions.

Gran Torino (9 August)

Film. After a Hmong teenager tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, a disgruntled, prejudiced Korean War veteran seeks to redeem both the boy and himself. Starring Clint Eastwood.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (9 August)

Film. Elite spy Orson Fortune recruits a movie star to help him stop the sale of a new weapons technology. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Cary Elwes.

Shark Week (10 August)

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you will be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Shows set to air as part of this event include:

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus (10 August)

Dancing with Sharks (10 August)

Great White Reign of Terror (10 August)

HBO Max: recently added

The Hobbit Trilogy (2 August)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Films. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Hobbit Bilbo travels from his cosy home, on an adventure with a wizard and a group of rowdy dwarves.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (2 August)

Documentary Series. These stories expose the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on the pages of Playboy. Each mystery probes into murders that intersect with Playboy, forcing viewers to question every perception they hold of one of America’s most recognisable publications.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (1 August)

Film. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother, Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.