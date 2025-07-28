HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose (28 July)

Series. The bio series will be an opportunity to learn more about Roberto Gómez Bolaños, both his journey as a creator of iconic television characters and his personal journey, as well as how his endearing characters managed to connect deeply with his audience.

The Thaw Seasons 1–2 (28 July)

The Thaw. Image: Max.

Series. In this Polish crime series, a young mother’s body is discovered in an icy river. The investigation is led by Zawieja, who is still grieving the death of her husband.

Starring Katarzyna Wajda, Bartlomiej Kotschedoff and Juliusz Chrzastowski. Watch the trailer.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (1 August)

HBO Max Exclusive Premiere. Film. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother, Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The Final Destination (1 August)

Film. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident but terrible fates await them nonetheless.

Fatal Destination (1 August)

Documentary Series. Exploring the dark side of exotic tourist destinations through first-hand accounts of those involved in tragic incidents.

Alan Patridge Collection (1 August)

The following Alan Partridge specials and shows will streaming on HBO Max from 1 August:

Alan Partridge on Open Books with Martin Bryce

Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life

Alan Partridge’s Mid-Morning Matters Series 1 and 2

This Time with Alan Partridge Series 1 and 2

Marc Maron: Panicked (2 August)

HBO Max Comedy Special. In his second HBO special, comedian, and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world.

The Hobbit Trilogy (2 August)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Films. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Hobbit Bilbo travels from his cosy home, on an adventure with a wizard and a group of rowdy dwarves.

Kindig Customs Season 10 (2 August)

Documentary Series. Dave Kindig turns out one-of-a-kind vehicles for his demanding, and sometimes famous, clientele.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (2 August)

Documentary Series. These stories expose the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on the pages of Playboy. Each mystery probes into murders that intersect with Playboy, forcing viewers to question every perception they hold of one of America’s most recognisable publications.

Shark Week Specials (3 August)

The following shows will be streaming on HBO Max in the lead-up to Shark Week:

A Killer Among Friends

Jackass Shark Week

Jackass Shark Week 2.0

Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular

Crikey! It’s Shark Week

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan

Great White Open Ocean

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek

The Real Sharknado

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

Monster of Oz

HBO Max: recently added

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (26 July)

Film (2017). A protection agent is tasked with protecting one of the world’s most famous assassins. Action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Gary Oldman. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (26 July)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Max.

Film (2021). In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (19 July)

Two-part documentary. An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

