HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

HBO Max: new this week

Brian and Maggie (1 September)

Series. It is 1989. Margaret Thatcher has been Britain’s Prime Minister for ten years. The Iron Lady is to face her old friend, much-feared inquisitor Brian Walden. The interview becomes a sensation. After it is over, Thatcher will never speak to Walden again. And a chain of events will have been set in motion that ultimately leads to her resignation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.

The Golden Boy (1 September)

The Golden Boy. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary. A candid portrait of legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya from executive producers Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (2 September)

Documentary Series. This four-part docuseries offers extensive insight into Jodi Hildebrandt’s rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions program – and how that program led her to Franke and laid the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.

90 Day: Hunt For Love (3 September)

Reality Series. Eight 90-day singles are ready to give love another shot, but not everyone can escape their past.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (3 September)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. Image: Food Network. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Hosted by Brian Malarkey, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out hands four chefs each $25,000 and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (5 September)

Documentary Series. The series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Watch the trailer.

Rocky (6 September)

Film. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 2 (6 September)

Film. Rocky struggles in family life after his bout with Apollo Creed, while the embarrassed champ insistently goads him to accept a challenge for a rematch.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

HBO Max: recently added

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August)

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. While her husband leaves home everyday to work in a top secret facility, a young 1950s housewife begins to question her life when she notices strange behaviour from the other wives in the neighbourhood.

Alma’s Not Normal Seasons 1 & 2 (25 August)

Series. If she can’t be normal, she’ll at least be fabulous. Wild child Alma and her clan of eccentric, unruly women aim to make waves in Bolton. Starring Sophie Willan.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: DC Studios. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Cena, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more HBO Max streaming guides on ScreenHub.