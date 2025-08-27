HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

HBO Max: new in September 2025

Brian and Maggie (1 September)

Brian and Maggie. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. It is 1989. Margaret Thatcher has been Britain’s Prime Minister for ten years. The Iron Lady is to face her old friend, much-feared inquisitor Brian Walden. The interview becomes a sensation. After it is over, Thatcher will never speak to Walden again. And a chain of events will have been set in motion that ultimately leads to her resignation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.

The Golden Boy (1 September)

Documentary. A candid portrait of legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya from executive producers Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (2 September)

Documentary Series. This four-part docuseries offers extensive insight into Jodi Hildebrandt’s rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions program – and how that program led her to Franke and laid the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.

90 Day: Hunt For Love (3 September)

Reality Series. Eight 90-day singles are ready to give love another shot, but not everyone can escape their past.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (3 September)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. Image: Food Network. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Hosted by Brian Malarkey, Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out hands four chefs each $25,000 and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (5 September)

Documentary Series. The series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Watch the trailer.

Rocky (6 September)

Film. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 2 (6 September)

Film. Rocky struggles in family life after his bout with Apollo Creed, while the embarrassed champ insistently goads him to accept a challenge for a rematch.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Task (8 September)

Task. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Task is a gripping new HBO Original drama that follows an elite FBI task force formed to dismantle a dangerous string of violent robberies spreading through the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Leading the charge is seasoned agent Tom Quigley, who finds himself locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with a seemingly ordinary family man hiding explosive secrets. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.

Gold Rush: White Water Season 9 (11 September)

Reality Series. The Dakota Boys assemble a team of divers, mountaineers, and mechanics to explore uncharted plunge pools in white water rapids, using suction dredges in treacherous conditions where a mistake could prove fatal.

The Idaho College Murders (11 September)

Documentary. With insight from investigative journalists and criminal experts, explores the horrific crime that claimed the lives of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Painting With John Season 1 (11 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques. Watch the trailer.

Salvage Hunters Season 17 (12 September)

Reality Series. Drew Pritchard is a modern-day treasure hunter.

Rocky 3 (13 September)

Film. Rocky faces the ultimate challenge from a powerful new contender, and must turn to a former rival to help regain his throne as the undisputed fighting champion.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 4 (13 September)

Rocky IV. Image: MGM. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Rocky Balboa proudly holds the world heavyweight boxing championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago, a six-foot-six, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Street Outlaws: Locals Only Season 2 (13 September)

Reality Series. Follows drivers as they race against each other in a single elimination challenge to win a prize of USD $5,000.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (15 September)

Series. Pairs of professional bakers compete to create spellbinding edible showpieces on the sets where the Harry Potter films were made.

Mermicorno: Starfall (15 September)

Mermicorno: Starfall. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. A group of enchanting mermaid-unicorns, known as Mermicornos, come together on a quest to save their ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot. Watch the trailer.

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (17 September)

Documentary Series. Chronicling baseball legend Pete Rose’s career, rise to fame, scandals and bid for reinstatement, with archival footage and interviews exploring his contradictory persona as both a tenacious hustler and a fallen icon tainted by gambling.

COVID Diaries NYC (17 September)

Documentary. Explore the lives of five young filmmakers, who turn their cameras on themselves to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

The Dead Files Season 10 (18 September)

Speculative Documentary Series. Evidential medium Cindy Kaza and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi continue to investigate allegedly haunted locations at the request of their clients to provide proof of paranormal activity.

Edge of the Earth (18 September)

Edge of the Earth. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary Series. Four groups of athletes embark on four never-before-accomplished missions. Watch the trailer.

Painting with John Season 2 (18 September)

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques.

The Curse of the Necklace (19 September)

Film. When a woman is gifted an antique necklace, her daughters uncover a sinister force hidden within that threatens to destroy everything they love.

Starring Violet McGraw and Madeleine McGraw.

Human vs Hamster (19 September)

Reality Series. A light and irreverent competition show where groups of people go head-to-head with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts and agility to find out, ‘who is the superior species: humans or hamsters?’ Watch the trailer.

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (19 September)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary. The incredible story of Tatiana Suarez, who overcame a broken neck and cancer to become a champion in Mixed Martial Arts, and one of the best fighters in the world in the UFC.

Rocky 5 (20 September)

Film. Reluctantly retired from fighting, Rocky takes charge of Mickey’s gym and agrees to train a young protégé who’s hungry for success.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky Balboa (20 September)

Film. Thirty years after the ring of the first bell, Rocky Balboa comes out of retirement and dons his gloves for his final fight against the reigning heavyweight champ Mason ‘The Line’ Dixon.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Tomb Raider (20 September)

Film. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father, Lord Richard Croft disappeared.

Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, and Walton Goggins.

RoboCop (20 September)

RoboCop (2014). Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. In 2028 Detroit, when Alex Murphy, a loving husband, father and good cop, is critically injured in the line of duty, the multinational conglomerate OmniCorp sees their chance for a part-man, part-robot police officer.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, and Michael Keaton.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Series. Dr. Oliver Wolf returns, leading his team of sharp-witted interns through groundbreaking neurological cases that blur the line between science and mystery. But this season, the greatest puzzle may be personal: Oliver’s estranged father, the brilliant but enigmatic Dr. Noah Wolf, resurfaces – carrying secrets and a baffling illness that could change everything Oliver thought he knew.

Starring Zachary Quinto.

The Devil is Busy (24 September)

Documentary. At an Atlanta abortion clinic besieged by protesters, the director of operations, Tracy, takes necessary risks to safeguard staff and patients.

A Body in the Basement (24 September)

Documentary Series. These bone-chilling true-crime stories of murder explore crimes in which the victims’ dead bodies are found in the basement of a home. The location might be their own home, or the killer’s home, or an abandoned building.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (24 September)

Documentary. The life of baseball legend Willie Mays is explored in this film that looks back at his childhood and his meteoric rise in baseball.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (25 September)

Outback Opal Hunters. Image: Prospero Productions. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive eighth season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Painting with John Season 3 (25 September)

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques.

The Day Sports Stood Still (25 September)

Documentary. A look at the sports world’s shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the prominent role of athletes in the reckoning with racial injustice.

Krypto Saves the Day (26 September)

Animated Series. Follows Superman’s dog Krypto as he uses his superpowers to tackle everyday adventures and rescues around Metropolis. Watch the trailer.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (27 September)

Film. Brother and sister duo Hansel and Gretel are professional witch-hunters who help innocent villagers. One day they stumble upon a case that could hold the key to their past.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton, and Peter Stormare.

21 Jump Street (27 September)

21 Jump Street. Image: Columbia Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

22 Jump Street (27 September)

Film. After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt and Jenko when they go deep undercover at a local college.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (29 September)

Documentary Series. Psychopaths try to impersonate normal humans, but they reveal themselves through their own words, telltale signs, and often criminal actions.

