HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

HBO Max: new in October 2025

Paddington (1 October)

Film. A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Paddington 2 (1 October)

Film. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Paddington in Peru (1 October)

Paddington in Peru. Image: StudioCanal / Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens.

When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible. With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will every forget. Watch the trailer.

The Middle Seasons 1-9 (1 October)

Series. The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the town of Orson, Indiana.

Charlotte’s Web (2 October)

Charlotte’s Web. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. Bringing to life once again one of the most cherished stories of all time, this animated retelling of Charlotte’s Web is from Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (Ghostwriter) and executive produced in collaboration with Sesame Workshop. Watch the trailer.

Starring Amy Adams, Elijah Wood, Jean Smart, Cynthia Erivo, Danny Trejo, and Randall Park.

Mean Girl Murders (2 October)

Documentary Series. This series showcases the inner workings of cliques, backbiting and cruel intentions.

Spooked: Ireland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Vogue Williams presents this paranormal investigation programme. The former model turned presenter leads a team of paranormal experts investigating some of Ireland’s most haunted locations.

Spooked: Scotland (3 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Gail Porter leads a team of experienced paranormal experts to explore some of Scotland’s most haunted locations.

Chopper (4 October)

Film. To mark its 25th anniversary, HBO Max is revisiting the explosive Australian crime drama Chopper, the gripping true story of one of the country’s most notorious criminals, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. A violent and darkly charismatic figure, Chopper’s life of crime, drugs, and infamy is brought to life in a career-defining performance by Eric Bana.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Mockumentary Series. Beloved broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returns to British soil after a year in Saudi Arabia, ready to reconnect with home. But what begins as a straightforward homecoming documentary takes an unexpected turn when Alan realises that life in Norwich isn’t quite as comforting as he’d hoped. Something’s off. As he grapples with his own discontent, the series becomes a deeper and often hilarious exploration of the national mood. Watch the trailer.

Inland Empire (4 October)

Film. As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal.

Mulholland Drive (4 October)

Film. After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (6 October)

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball. Image: Hulu / Cartoon Network. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. In Elmore, reality bends and family life gets weird. Gumball pulls Darwin, Anais, and the whole town into adventures – from fighting evil fast food to dealing with an AI crushing on his mom. The show’s so wild, it needed a new name. Watch the trailer.

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (7 October)

Documentary. An in-depth look at the works of up-and-coming Black visual artists.

The Casual Vacancy (8 October)

Series. The citizens of the small British town of Pagford fight for the spot on the parish council after Barry Fairbrother dies.

Like Water for Chocolate (10 October)

Series. Star-crossed lovers Tita and Pedro’s romance is thwarted by her family’s traditions, forcing Tita to navigate magic and flavors in the kitchen as she fights for love and embraces her destined path.

The Alabama Solution (11 October)

Documentary. In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here that are being kept secret from the public. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of the nation’s deadliest prison system.

The Chair Company (13 October)

The Chair Company. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. From the twisted minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin comes a wildly unpredictable new comedy series. Over eight episodes, the story follows a suburban family man whose life unravels after a humiliating mishap at work. What begins as a personal crisis quickly spirals into something far stranger, as he stumbles into a far-reaching conspiracy he can’t ignore. Watch the trailer.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (14 October)

Series. Time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter must recruit a ragtag team of heroes and villains to help prevent an apocalypse that could impact not only Earth, but all of time.

Baby Assassins Everyday! (17 October)

Series. Two roommates. One deadly secret. Chisato Sugimoto and Mahiro Fukagawa live quiet, ordinary lives – or so it seems. Beneath the surface, they’re elite assassins contracted by a covert organisation. Chisato is charming and calculated; Mahiro, brilliant but emotionally distant. Together, they balance part-time jobs with precision kills, hiding in plain sight while navigating a world built on deception.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 (17 October)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Image: CBS. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The sequel to Young Sheldon follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

An Intimate Night with Adam Pally (18 October)

Comedy Special. Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth and his guitar in a one-time-only performance. Watch the trailer.

Escape from New York (18 October)

Film. In a dystopian 1997, a soldier-turned-bank robber is tasked with rescuing the U.S. President after he crashes into Manhattan, which has been turned into a giant maximum security prison.

Starring Kurt Russell.

The Fastest Woman on Earth (20 October)

Documentary. Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, the film chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

Longmire Seasons 1-6 (20 October)

Longmire. Image: A&E. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

Expedition Unknown Season 15 (21 October)

Documentary Series. An archeologist travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from throughout time.

Exterminate All The Brutes (21 October)

Documentary Series. Through time, into the darkest hours of humanity, the documentary deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, from America to Africa and its impact today.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October)

Documentary. On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 (22 October)

Reality Series. A documentary series chronicling the real-life high-sea adventures of the Alaskan crab fishermen. This is the most deadly profession in the world.

Leaving Las Vegas (25 October)

Leaving Las Vegas. Image: United Artists / Lumiére Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue.

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October)

Series. Set in the terrifying world of Stephen King’s iconic IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is an HBO Original drama series that dives deeper into the dark mythology behind the infamous Pennywise. Inspired by King’s legendary novel, the eight-episode season unearths new horrors lurking beneath the surface of a town haunted by its past. Watch the trailer.

Castle Rock Seasons 1-2 (27 October)

Series. A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

11.22.63 (27 October)

11.22.63. Image: Hulu. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Jake Epping, a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F. Kennedy. However, history’s aversion to alteration and his love for the era and a woman endanger him.

Country Doctor (29 October)

Documentary. Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. Country Doctor follows Dr. James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

