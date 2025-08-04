Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Series. King of the Hill returns with a brand new ‘legacy’ season.

WNBA (4 August)

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 (5 August)

Basketball Tournament. Kicks off with New Zealand vs Iraq. Set to be followed by these matchups:

Australia vs Korea (6 August)

Philippines vs New Zealand (8 August)

Lebanon vs Australia (9 August)

Chinese Taipei vs New Zealand, Qatar vs Australia (10 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (12 August)

Qualification to Quarter-Finals (13 August)

Quarter-Finals (14 August)

Quarter-Finals (15 August)

Semi-Finals (17 August)

3rd Place & Final (18 August)

UFC: Fight Night (5 August)

Dolidze vs Hernandez.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 (6 August)

Disney+ Series. The daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 (6 August)

Series. Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when a mysterious evil threatens to destroy Paris.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August)

Reservation Dogs. Image: FX/Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 (6 August)

Documentary Series. An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Documentary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (8 August)

Comedy Special. In his second hourlong standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph Barbosa shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.

Eredivisie (9 August)

Dutch Football League.

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1 August)

Film. A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

