Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

WNBA (28 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky.

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

The Out-Of-Towners (1 August)

Film. Ohio sales executive George Kellerman accepts a higher position within the company and travels to New York City with his wife Gwen for his job interview. But things start badly and only grow worse in Neil Simon’s dark urban comedy.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1 August)

Film. A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (1 August)

Film. An eight-year-old boy genius and his friends must rescue their parents after the adults are abducted by aliens.

Naming the Dead (3 August)

Documentary Series. There are 50,000 bodies lying unnamed and unmourned across America with no way of identifying them, until now. This powerful new series follows the DNA Doe Project – a leading organisation in genetic investigation and identification – as they partner with law enforcement agencies to solve the coldest of cases, name these unidentified bodies, and bring resolution to families across the country.

UFC: Fight Night (3 August)

Albazi vs Taira.

Little League World Series (3 August)

Regionals.

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (21 July)

Reality Series. A close Larry Rudolph, a dentist and big-game hunter who made the choice between his wife and mistress.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Ironheart (25 June)

Series. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

