Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Marvel Zombies (24 September)

Marvel Zombies. Image: Marvel. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world. Watch the trailer.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, and more.

FX’s The Lowdown (24 September)

Series. The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ethan Hawke.

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma (24 September)

Sneaker Wars: Adidas v Puma. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Documentary Series. Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers Adi and Rudi Dassler whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

National Basketball League (25 September)

Live Sports. This week hosts the following rounds:

Melbourne United vs South East Melbourne Phoenix (25 September)

Cairns Taipans vs Brisbane Bullets (26 September)

New Zealand Breakers vs Perth Wildcats (27 September)

Illawarra Hawks vs Tasmania JackJumpers (27 September)

Sydney Kings vs Cairns Taipans (28 September)

Adelaide 36ers vs Brisbane Bullets (28 September)

Project Runway Season 21 (26 September)

Reality Series. Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel.

Live Sports. Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals.

FX’s English Teacher Season 2 (26 September)

English Teacher. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Season two of FX’s English Teacher follows Evan Marquez as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan – though not always on his side – are his best friend Gwen, gym teacher Markie, wild card guidance counsellor Rick, and constantly terrified Principal Grant Moretti. Watch the trailer.

Starring Brian Jordan Alvarez.

UFC Fight Night (28 September)

Ulberg vs Reyes (Live from Perth).

Live Sports. Notre Dame vs Arkansas, and Alabama vs Georgia.

Disney+ & ESPN: recently added

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (19 September)

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Image: Disney / Lucasfilm. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. A new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig and Dev Greebling must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.

Swiped (19 September)

Film. Inspired by the provocative real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. Watch the trailer.

High Potential Season 2 (17 September)

High Potential. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. A single mom with three kids helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a police department cleaner.

Starring Kaitlin Olson.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September)

Series. After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

