Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders (8 September)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers (8 September)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (8 September)

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears (9 September)

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers (12 September)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

Starring Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

WBNA (10 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever (10 September)

Playoffs commence (14 September)

FIBA Eurobasket (10 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Quarter-Finals (10 September)

Semi-Finals (12 September)

Tempest (10 September)

Series. A former diplomat uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Breslau (12 September)

Breslau. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. The eight-part crime drama is set in Breslau in year 1936. The 11th Olympic Games are approaching, and the eyes of the entire world are turned towards the capital of the Third Reich. Meanwhile, in Breslau, a brutal murder takes place which may ruin the whole propaganda campaign and disrupt the great sports event.

Call My Agent: Berlin (12 September)

Series. This series tells the story of the ‘Stern’ actors agency and its agents. They manage the whims and airs and graces of their celebrity clients.

College Football (13 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Colorado vs Houston (13 September)

Colorado vs Houston (14 September)

Florida vs. LSU (14 September)

Noche UFC (14 September)

Live Sports. Lopes vs Silva.

Blood & Myth (4 September)

Documentary. In a native Alaskan town, a respected actor Iñupiaq becomes a fugitive after a series of violent crimes. Upon being captured, he assures that the Iñukuns, mythical beings of his culture, influenced his actions. Watch the trailer.

Lilo & Stitch (3 September)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. This re-imagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the found family that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i. Watch the trailer.

Reminder (3 September)

Series. Two heartbroken professionals – an architect and an editor – meet by coincidence after their relationships end. A mysterious phone message brings them together, sparking an unexpected romance and healing journey.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Disney+ and ESPN streaming guides on ScreenHub.