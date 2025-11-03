BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Evolve (3 November)

Biologist Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered) leads this thrilling global adventure programme exploring nature’s most astonishing adaptations and how they could inspire the future of human innovation.

Filmed across the world from Namibia and Jordan to the UK and 10 US states, Aryee joins explorers, fighter pilots, scientists, and inventors to uncover breakthroughs, brought vividly to life with Emmy-winning artwork. From jaw-dropping wildlife sequences to high-octane, on-location investigations, the series celebrates evolution’s genius while revealing mind-bending possibilities for tomorrow.

Hosted by Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered). Watch the trailer.

Lynley Season 1 (6 November)

Based on Elizabeth George’s acclaimed novels, Lynley introduces viewers to Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, an aristocrat who partners with working-class Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. Together they tackle complex murder cases while navigating their own personal clashes. British crime fans will find plenty to enjoy in this intelligent and character-driven adaptation. Watch the trailer.

Casualty Seasons 38 & 39 (7 November)

BritBox adds two new seasons of the world’s longest-running medical drama. Casualty continues to blend gripping hospital emergencies with the messy realities of life and love behind the scenes at Holby City Hospital. Long-time viewers and new fans alike can dive into over 80 episodes of high-stakes, emotionally charged storytelling.

BritBox: coming soon

Expedition with Steve Backshall (10 November)

Adventurer Steve Backshall returns for another thrilling season of exploration. This time, he ventures into some of the most remote and dangerous corners of the planet, from unexplored caves to uncharted rivers. It’s a breathtaking mix of science, nature and pure adventure, perfect for fans of David Attenborough documentaries and real-world discovery.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 (11 November)

The heartwarming adaptation of James Herriot’s beloved books returns with more tales of life in the Yorkshire Dales. Expect laughter, tears and countryside charm as the Skeldale House family navigate post-war change, animal emergencies and evolving relationships. A gentle yet powerful celebration of compassion and community. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Documentary Series. Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles. Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers, and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts, and expert insights.

In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past. From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

