BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Secrets of Skin. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary Series. Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war, and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, and Joseph Quinn.

BritBox: recently added

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

The Reluctant Landlord. Image: Sky One. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Romesh is stuck running the local pub after his exuberant father left it to him in his will. This semi-autobiographical sitcom follows Romesh’s misadventures as he tries to offload the pub he doesn’t want, while his family use whatever emotional blackmail necessary to convince him to keep it.

Starring Romesh Ranganathan.

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way. Watch the trailer.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Karen Pirie. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, and Ariyon Bakare.

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Documentary Series. From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and surprising behaviours in stunning detail. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more BritBox streaming guides on ScreenHub.