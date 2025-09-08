BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Dinosaur Apocalypse (10 September)

Dinosaur Apocalypse. Image: BBC.

Documentary. Explore an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard of fossilised creatures that are astonishingly well preserved and could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. Evidence from the site provides insights into the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated the planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.

Starring David Attenborough, Phillip Manning, and Robert DePalma.

Downton Abbey Seasons 1-6 (12 September)

Series. This iconic period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham sees his family heritage, especially the grand country home Downton Abbey, as his mission in life. The death of his heir aboard R.M.S. Titanic means distant cousin Matthew Crawley is suddenly next in line and is moving onto the vast estate with his even more modernist, socially engaged mother.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter.

BritBox: recently added

Death Valley Season 1 (2 September)

Death Valley. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Retired actor John Chapel reluctantly teams up with eager young detective Janie Mallowan to form the perfect crime-fighting duo – if they can only get along. Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, the hilarious duo solve gripping weekly murders across scenic Wales, while constantly clashing over their wildly different instincts. As they navigate crime scenes and personal baggage, their unlikely friendship begins to grow. Watch the trailer.

Starring Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodi, and Alexandria Riley.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 3 (1 September)

Quiz Show. Richard Osman hosts this game show, in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime. The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour, and Juliet Aubrey.

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Unforgotten. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently? Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

Fear (14 August)

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn and Rebecca move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

Starring Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra, and Solly McLeod.

