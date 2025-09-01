BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 3 (1 September)

Quiz Show. Richard Osman hosts this game show, in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

Death Valley Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Retired actor John Chapel reluctantly teams up with eager young detective Janie Mallowan to form the perfect crime-fighting duo – if they can only get along. Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, the hilarious duo solve gripping weekly murders across scenic Wales, while constantly clashing over their wildly different instincts. As they navigate crime scenes and personal baggage, their unlikely friendship begins to grow. Watch the trailer.

Starring Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodi, and Alexandria Riley.

BritBox: recently added

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime. The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour, and Juliet Aubrey.

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently? Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

Fear (14 August)

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn and Rebecca move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

Starring Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra, and Solly McLeod.

Lost And Found in the Lakes (13 Aug)

Series. The series will follow Helen and her team of experts as they attempt to reunite people with the treasured possessions they’d feared were gone forever, capturing the drama and suspense of uncovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost.

DI Ray Season 2 (8 Aug)

Series. Kicking off two months after DI Ray’s suspension, Season 2 throws her straight back into a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting kills a young nurse and a prominent crime boss. Tension ignites between rival gangs, forcing DI Ray to navigate a complex web of crime to uncover the truth before a gang war erupts.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Gemma Whelan and Sam Baker-Jones. Watch the trailer.

