BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently? Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

BritBox: recently added

Fear (14 August)

Fear. Image: BritBox. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn and Rebecca move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

Starring Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra, and Solly McLeod.

Lost And Found in the Lakes (13 Aug)

Series. The series will follow Helen and her team of experts as they attempt to reunite people with the treasured possessions they’d feared were gone forever, capturing the drama and suspense of uncovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost.

The Blue Planet Season 2 (12 Aug)

Documentary Series. David Attenborough returns to the world’s oceans in this sequel to the acclaimed documentary filming rare and unusual creatures of the deep, as well as documenting the problems our oceans face.

DI Ray Season 2 (8 Aug)

DI Ray Season 2. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Kicking off two months after DI Ray’s suspension, Season 2 throws her straight back into a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting kills a young nurse and a prominent crime boss. Tension ignites between rival gangs, forcing DI Ray to navigate a complex web of crime to uncover the truth before a gang war erupts.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Gemma Whelan and Sam Baker-Jones. Watch the trailer.

Love In A Cold Climate (7 Aug)

Miniseries. Three young aristocratic women find love while the world around them trundles towards war. Starring Rosamund Pike, Alan Bates, Anna Popplewell, and Jemima Rooper.

One Night In… (6 Aug)

Reality Series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 Aug)

Documentary Series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

The Bay Season 5 (30 July)

The Bay. Image: ITV. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead by the docks, DS Jenn Townsend role as a family liaison officer pulls her into a deeply personal investigation. As she uncovers hidden friendships and secret liaisons within Hannah’s life, Jenn is forced to confront her own grief while navigating a divided family.

Starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin.

