BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Britbox: new this week

The Bay Season 5 (30 July)

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead by the docks, DS Jenn Townsend role as a family liaison officer pulls her into a deeply personal investigation. As she uncovers hidden friendships and secret liaisons within Hannah’s life, Jenn is forced to confront her own grief while navigating a divided family.

Starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin.

While it’s a quieter week for BritBox overall, we can expect plenty of new TV shows and films heading into August, including new seasons of returning, beloved dramas. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s ahead next week, just a tiny bit early.

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 August)

Documentary Series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

One Night In… (6 August)

Reality Series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Britbox: recently added

Outrageous (24 July)

Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation. From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Britain’s Historic Houses and Gardens (22 July)

Series. Host Monty Don walks us through the history, evolution and secrets of some choice British gardens from antiquity to the present day.

The Arctic 66.5 Degrees North (17 July)

Series. This visually stunning documentary series gives unprecedented insight and access into the remote wilderness, beauty, and majestic wildlife of the north. Narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it explores the beauty and fragility of the Arctic Circle – a region undergoing some of the planet’s most extreme climate-driven transformations.

Filmed over two years across locations including Greenland, Svalbard, Canada, and Russia, the series captures the stark realities of a region warming five times faster than the global average.

Travel Man Season 3 (15 July)

Series. Each episode, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade spends 48 hours in a different city with a different celebrity, and we get to watch, ponder, laugh.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (11 July)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

The Secret Life of Bees (8 July)

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem. Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet. Presented by Steve Backshall.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more BritBox streaming guides on ScreenHub.