BritBox: best new shows streaming October 2025

BritBox: new in October 2025

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Planet Earth 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary Series. From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Series. Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

Starring Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, and Ariyon Bakare.

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Marin Clunes. Image: PBS. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

Series. A man reluctantly serves as the proprietor of a pub, which he inherited from his late father.

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Documentary Series. Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Catherine the Great. Image: Sky Atlantic. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war, and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, and Joseph Quinn.

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Documentary Series. Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles. Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers, and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts, and expert insights. In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past. From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

BritBox: recent highlights

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

This Way Up. Image: Channel 4.

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip-smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

