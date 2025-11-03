Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Dance Moms: A New Era (6 November)

Series. This new series of Dance Moms is for an audience who loves performance reality, momagers and… drama! Focussing on Studio Bleu, a consistent rival of the Abby Lee Dance Company, the series follows Coach Gloria Hampton (previously a Dance Mom herself, featured in Season 3) as she takes on the competition season with a new junior elite team, new moms and big expectations.

Celebrity Gogglebox UK (7 November)

Series. Celebrity Gogglebox returns to the screens with some of Britain’s recognisable famous faces, including Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks and more. These opinionated celebs share their sharp, insightful, funny and emotional views on everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories.

All Her Fault (7 November)

Series. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare brought chillingly to life. All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), who arrives to pick up her son from a playdate only to find a stranger at the door – and her child missing. The drama unfolds in a seemingly safe suburban setting, where trust quickly erodes and secrets surface. Watch the trailer.

Drop (9 November)

Drop. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A suspenseful thriller directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day). The film stars Meghann Fahy in a star turn as Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years turns nightmarish when she receives anonymous threats during dinner. Watch the trailer.

Webber Women’s Big Bash League (9 November)

The 11th edition of Weber Women’s Big Bash League blasts into action with a juicy triple header on November 9, featuring a rematch of last year’s final between runners-up Brisbane Heat and champions Melbourne Renegades at Allan Border Field. The Queensland venue will then host Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, before attention turns to the WACA in Western Australia for Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers.

Binge: recently added

Film Club Season 1 (27 October)

Film Club. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Best friends Evie and Noa have watched films together since they first met. But now Noa has news which is set to change everything. Written by Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, who also star in the series.

Last Breath (2 November)

Film (2025). The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu.

Dog Man (2 November)

Film (2025). In this animated film based on the ever popular children’s graphic novel series, when a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together – and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree. Starring Pete Davidson and Isla Fisher.

