Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Antiques Roadshow Season 47 (8 September)

Reality Series. A team of experts from auction houses tours towns throughout the UK to value treasures brought in by members of the public.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (8 September)

Ancient Aliens. Image: History Channel. Streaming on Binge.

Speculative Documentary Series. Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (8 September)

Documentary Series. Personal insight into the world of obsession and murder that tragically affected the lives of six young women involved with the Playboy lifestyle. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes Season 1 (10 September)

Documentary Series. Explores some of the most infamous celebrity sex tapes of our time.

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays Season 3 (11 September)

Reality Series. Join hosts Miguel Maestre and Cameron Daddo as they explore the globe’s most breathtaking destinations. Season 3 blends luxury travel with authentic local experiences, guaranteed to have you plan.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend Season 1 (11 September)

Reality Series. Alison Hammond’s warm, cheeky charm shines as she spends weekends with celebrities in the places that shaped them. Expect laughs, tears and intimate revelations.

Taskmaster Season 20 (12 September)

Taskmaster. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge.

Game Show. The cult comedy returns with a fresh batch of comedians facing absurd challenges. Expect inventive chaos, unpredictability, silliness, hilarity and joyful viewing that only Taskmaster consistently delivers.

Love Hurts (14 September)

Film. Ke Huy Quan stars as a hitman-turned-realtor whose quiet life is shattered when his past resurfaces. With stylised action and biting humour, it’s a genre-bending thrill ride about second chances and survival. Watch the trailer.

Killer Kings Season 1 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Exploring the lives of six enigmatic kings who left their mark on the world. This series uncovers haunting factors and new evidence that could lead to fresh verdicts for these men.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4 September)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and James Marsden.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

The Paper (4 September)

Series. From the creators of The Office and starring Domhnall Gleeson comes this must-watch mockumentary set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It delivers sharp satire, heartfelt moments and a fresh lens on journalism’s evolving landscape. Watch the trailer.

