Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Making A Serial Killer Season 2 (25 August)

Documentary Series. This explores what urges someone to kill multiple times, through gripping first-hand stories and forensic analysis.

Kennedy, Sinatra And The Mafia Season 1 (25 August)

Documentary Series. With his mafia wiseguy links and access to entertainment industry star power, Frank Sinatra helped John F. Kennedy into the White House in 1960. But it all came to a bitter end.

Seinfeld Seasons 1-9 (26 August)

Seinfeld. Image: Castle Rock Entertainment. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Seinfeld is a landmark sitcom that ran for nine seasons, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends as they navigate everyday absurdities in New York City. With its sharp observational humour and iconic catchphrases, it redefined TV comedy and remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable. This is available for live channel viewing only on Binge.

Embarrassing Bodies Season 8 (29 August)

Documentary Series. People with different ’embarrassing’ health problems, are featured in this documentary-style show. The doctors try the best treatments for each patient.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. In 1947, a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in the United States, but their lives are transformed by a mysterious, wealthy client. Watch the trailer.

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Binge: recently added

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. Catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (22 August)

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down. Image: CBC. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ten of Canada’s most talented amateur potters take centre stage in this heartwarming and hilarious new competition. Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Robertson, with guest judge Seth Rogen. Watch the trailer.

Rise of the Dictators Season 1 (21 August)

Documentary Series. Examines Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and their authoritarian successors, showing how they seized absolute power and used it. Demonstrates democracy’s vulnerability and authoritarianism’s persistence.

Antiques Road Trip Season 27 (21 August)

Reality Series. Antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Queens That Changed The World Season 1 (20 August)

Documentary Series. Watch the stories of six powerful women who changed the course of history, including Queen Victoria, Elizabeth I and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The Real Manhunter Season 4 (19 August)

The Real Manhunter. Image: Sky. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ex-Detective Colin Sutton looks back at his most important cases and how they were solved.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life Season 7 (19 August)

Reality Series. Cameras follow surgeons, anaesthetists, theatre staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s surgical unit, where surgeons push medical boundaries to the limit.

