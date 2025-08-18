Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Police Interceptors Season 22 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follows the police intercept teams of Great Britain.

Naked Attraction Season 7 (18 August)

Reality Series. Single men and women participate in a dating show wherein they pick partners in their birthday suits before going on a date to test their initial instincts about them.

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape Season 1 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Travelling from the frozen south to the tropical north, Jimmy Doherty explores New Zealand. He is out to discover what constitutes the true Kiwi spirit, exploring a country that is every bit as wild and beautiful as any place on earth.

The Real Manhunter Season 4 (19 August)

The Real Manhunter. Image: Sky. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ex-Detective Colin Sutton looks back at his most important cases and how they were solved.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life Season 7 (19 August)

Reality Series. Cameras follow surgeons, anaesthetists, theatre staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s surgical unit, where surgeons push medical boundaries to the limit.

Queens That Changed The World Season 1 (20 August)

Documentary Series. Watch the stories of six powerful women who changed the course of history, including Queen Victoria, Elizabeth I and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Antiques Road Trip Season 27 (21 August)

Reality Series. Antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Rise of the Dictators Season 1 (21 August)

Rise of the Dictators. Image: WildBear Entertainment. Streaming on Binge.

Documentary Series. Examines Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and their authoritarian successors, showing how they seized absolute power and used it. Demonstrates democracy’s vulnerability and authoritarianism’s persistence.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (22 August)

Reality Series. Ten of Canada’s most talented amateur potters take centre stage in this heartwarming and hilarious new competition. Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Robertson, with guest judge Seth Rogen. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. Catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

Binge: recently added

Shark Week Celebration (11-17 August)

As a special Shark Week attraction, Binge will add a range of shark-related shows and documentaries this week. Here’s the full list:

How To Survive A Shark Attack (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

Surviving Jaws (12 August)

Bull Shark Showdown (13 August)

Jaws vs. Mega Croc (13 August)

Caught! When Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Battle For Shark Mountain (15 August)

Air Jaws: Hunt For Colossus (15 August)

Attack Of The Devil Shark (17 August)

Great White: Shark Killers (17 August)

Each focusses on sharks in a new light: as destructive natural forces, horror icons, and fascinating ecological subjects. If you’re somebody who’s afraid of going into deep water, or someone who watched Jaws a bit too young, it might be a good idea to look away from these new additions.

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

