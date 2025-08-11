Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Shark Week Celebration (11-17 August)

As a special Shark Week attraction, Binge will add a range of shark-related shows and documentaries this week. Here’s the full list:

How To Survive A Shark Attack (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

Surviving Jaws (12 August)

Bull Shark Showdown (13 August)

Jaws vs. Mega Croc (13 August)

Caught! When Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Battle For Shark Mountain (15 August)

Air Jaws: Hunt For Colossus (15 August)

Attack Of The Devil Shark (17 August)

Great White: Shark Killers (17 August)

Each focusses on sharks in a new light: as destructive natural forces, horror icons, and fascinating ecological subjects. If you’re somebody who’s afraid of going into deep water, or someone who watched Jaws a bit too young, it might be a good idea to look away from these new additions.

Binge: recently added

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

Julius Caesar: The Making Of a Dictator Season 1 (7 August)

Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Documentary Series. He came. He saw. He conquered. The tale of an ambitious power-grab that turned to tyranny. How Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years.

Ancient Aliens Season 19 (5 August)

Documentary Series. Historians and experts investigate various events, legends and texts throughout history that may contain evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life. Hosted by Giorgio Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

From the ScreenHub review: ‘The allure of The Twelve this time around sits squarely in the complexities of the crime and the trial, and the clash of Colby and his former protégé, police prosecutor Gabe Nicholls (Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack, appealingly flinty).’

‘That Cape Rock Killer title may give off a vibe of generic Netflix true-crime documentary but that is intentional, one suspects – the conventions of the genre are both exploited and excavated here, with every character involved adding a different and revealing facet.’

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

