Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Yes, Chef (4 August)

Reality Series. Featuring twelve highly skilled chefs who all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity or short fuses are holding them back. Enter Martha Stewart and José Andrés. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Ancient Aliens Season 19 (5 August)

Documentary Series. Historians and experts investigate various events, legends and texts throughout history that may contain evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life. Hosted by Giorgio Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken.

Outback Hunters (7 August)

Documentary Series. Takes viewers Down Under to an untamed frontier where crocs outnumber people three to one and it’s never entirely clear who is the hunter and who is the hunted.

Julius Caesar: The Making Of a Dictator Season 1 (7 August)

Documentary Series. He came. He saw. He conquered. The tale of an ambitious power-grab that turned to tyranny. How Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

The Making Of Gladiator II will also drop on Binge, as a companion to this film release.

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

Binge: recently added

The Idaho Student Murders (1 August)

Documentary Series. The Idaho Student Murders explores the real-life horror in the idyllic town of Moscow, Idaho where 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger faced four first-degree murder charges and the death penalty for the savage murder of four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. At a 2 July 2025 court appearance, Bryan Kohberger shockingly changed his plea to guilty on all counts of the four murders.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Binge streaming guides on ScreenHub.