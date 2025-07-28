Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Botched Season 4 (28 July)

Series. In Season 4 of Botched, world-renowned surgeons tackle the most shocking plastic surgery fails yet. From extreme transformations to emotional reveals, every episode is jaw-dropping; expect high drama, real stakes and incredible makeovers. It’s the fix-it show you can’t look away from.

Botched Season 4 technically slips into next week’s Binge streaming list, but we’ll keep this in as a teaser for what’s to come.

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8 (29 July)

Series. Turn your ovens on and grab your aprons, in 2025, twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the magical Bake Off shed, guided by culinary icons Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese, along with hilarious hosts, comedians Natalie Tran and Tom Walker.

Arrested Development Seasons 1–4 (29 July)

Arrested Development. Image: Fox / Netflix. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Four seasons of brilliantly dysfunctional comedy Arrested Development. Follow the eccentric Bluth family as they navigate business scandals, bizarre schemes and endless awkwardness. It’s an absurdly funny cult favourite.

Tombs Of Egypt: Imhotep, The Pyramid Creator (30 July)

Documentary Series. In one of history’s most incredible feats, Egyptian architect Imhotep designed and built Djeser’s monument: civilisation’s very first pyramid. Recognised as a genius, he was also a doctor, astronomer, poet, and philosopher and was celebrated by Egyptians and Greeks alike. Watch the trailer.

The Idaho Student Murders (1 August)

Documentary Series. The Idaho Student Murders explores the real-life horror in the idyllic town of Moscow, Idaho where 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger faced four first-degree murder charges and the death penalty for the savage murder of four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. At a 2 July 2025 court appearance, Bryan Kohberger shockingly changed his plea to guilty on all counts of the four murders.

Emmanuelle (2 August)

Film. In search of a lost pleasure, Emmanuelle travels alone to Hong Kong on a business mission. In the vibrant and sensual city, she indulges in intense encounters and new experiences.

Starring Noémie Merlant, Naomi Watts, Will Sharpe, and Jamie Bower.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Binge: recently added

Suits Seasons 1–9 (17 July)

Series. Suits delivers nine slick seasons of legal drama, sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters to Binge. Follow brilliant fraud Mike Ross and closer Harvey Specter as they bend the rules, win big cases and battle office politics. Witty, addictive and stylish, its courtroom TV at its best. Suits remains a classic for a reason.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Rick Hoffman.

Emelia Pérez (4 July)

Film (2024). Emilia Pérez is an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

Starring Karla Sofía Gascónm, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

