Binge: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Binge: streaming in September 2025

The Office: Superfan Episodes (1 September)

Series. Available for streaming for the first time outside the US, these recut Superfan Episodes are a joyous deep dive into Dunder Mifflin. They’re packed with never-before-seen scenes including deleted scenes, different takes and even entire storylines cut from the original broadcast – a must-watch celebration for die-hard fans of The Office.

Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1 September)

Married… with Children. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Relive 11 outrageous seasons of TV’s most unapologetically dysfunctional family. This cult classic broke sitcom rules, built a legacy of crude laughs and iconic characters and launched the career of breakout star Christina Applegate.

Selling Houses Australia Seasons 1-10 (1 September)

Reality Series. Rediscover this supremely bingeable Australian lifestyle show led by property expert Andrew Winter. Over its many seasons, this much-loved show has highlighted Australia’s tumultuous property market while transforming hundreds of homes with practical renovation ideas and endless inspiration.

The Office UK Seasons 1-2 (1 September)

Series. The story of an office that faces closure when the company decides to downsize its branches. A documentary film crew follow staff and the manager David Brent as they continue their daily lives.

Endeavour Seasons 1-8 (1 September)

Series. Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford.

Starring Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, and James Bradshaw.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot Seasons 1-3 (1 September)

Series. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting embroiled in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp.

Starring David Suchet.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Go back to where it all started: Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy in his breakout role as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse. The film is celebrated for reinventing the zombie horror genre and for its chilling reflection of humanity under collapse.

The Whole Nine Yards (1 September)

Film. A struggling dentist’s life is turned upside down when a famous gangster moves in next door, and his wife convinces him to inform a notorious mob boss about the gangster’s whereabouts.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (2 September)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

Cold Case Investigators Season 1 (2 September)

Documentary Series. Every contact leaves a trace. How the latest forensic science is helping detectives catch criminals who have evaded the law for decades. Can their victims finally get justice?

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya (2 September)

Sylvanian Families: The Movie – A Gift from Freya. Image: Madman Entertainment. Streaming on Binge.

Film. During the annual Festival of the Stars in Sylvanian Village, while everyone is awaiting the event nervously, Freya, the Chocolate Rabbit girl, begins to worry about finding a birthday gift for her mum.

Playground (3 September)

Reality Series. Playground exposes the raw, unscripted lives of elite dancers, where ambition, tension and truth collide in this gripping, behind-the-scenes reality series.

The Paper (4 September)

Series. From the creators of The Office and starring Domhnall Gleeson comes this must-watch mockumentary set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It delivers sharp satire, heartfelt moments and a fresh lens on journalism’s evolving landscape.

90 Day: Hunt for Love (4 September)

Reality Series. Set in Tulum, this fresh spin-off reunites fan favourites from the 90 Day universe. It’s a bold, emotional quest for love with unexpected twists and new faces. Watch the trailer.

Rise of the Nazis Season 2 (4 September)

Documentary Series. Powerful and resonant series that looks at how Hitler and the Nazis seized power in Germany and ushered in the death of democracy.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4 September)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and James Marsden.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Killer Kings Season 1 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Exploring the lives of six enigmatic kings who left their mark on the world. This series uncovers haunting factors and new evidence that could lead to fresh verdicts for these men.

In The Footsteps of Killers Season 3 (5 September)

Documentary Series. Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson use the latest forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on unsolved murder cases.

Antiques Roadshow Season 47 (8 September)

Reality Series. A team of experts from auction houses tours towns throughout the UK to value treasures brought in by members of the public.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (8 September)

Ancient Aliens. Image: History Channel. Streaming on Binge.

Speculative Documentary Series. Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (8 September)

Documentary Series. Personal insight into the world of obsession and murder that tragically affected the lives of six young women involved with the Playboy lifestyle. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes Season 1 (10 September)

Documentary Series. Explores some of the most infamous celebrity sex tapes of our time.

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays Season 3 (11 September)

Reality Series. Join hosts Miguel Maestre and Cameron Daddo as they explore the globe’s most breathtaking destinations. Season 3 blends luxury travel with authentic local experiences, guaranteed to have you plan.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend Season 1 (11 September)

Reality Series. Alison Hammond’s warm, cheeky charm shines as she spends weekends with celebrities in the places that shaped them. Expect laughs, tears and intimate revelations.

Taskmaster Season 20 (12 September)

Taskmaster. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge.

Game Show. The cult comedy returns with a fresh batch of comedians facing absurd challenges. Expect inventive chaos, unpredictability, silliness, hilarity and joyful viewing that only Taskmaster consistently delivers.

Love Hurts (14 September)

Film. Ke Huy Quan stars as a hitman-turned-realtor whose quiet life is shattered when his past resurfaces. With stylised action and biting humour, it’s a genre-bending thrill ride about second chances and survival. Watch the trailer.

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (15 September)

Live Awards Show. The Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Binge from 10:00 am AEST.

Ice Road Truckers Seasons 7-11 (15 September)

Reality Series. To keep some of Canada’s remote villages supplied during the harsh winter, a group of truckers drive their rigs over deadly icy roads to reach them.

Antiques Road Trip Season 28 (16 September)

Reality Series. Two antiques experts compete against each other over five days, buying antiques and selling them in five auctions.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef Season 4 (19 September)

Reality Series. Ramsay’s culinary gauntlet returns with high-stakes challenges across three different levels – basement, middle and top level, each with its own challenges. Season 4 showcases diverse talent, fierce mentorship and steaming hot competitive cooking.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (21 September)

Bridge Jones: Mad About the Boy. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget, now a single mum of two navigating grief and rediscovery. With wit and resilience, she reclaims her identity, challenges societal expectations and proves that reinvention isn’t just possible, it’s powerful. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (22 September)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

The Past Beneath Us Season 1 (22 September)

Documentary Series. Archaeology is not only the study of the past, but also of the future. Two hundred years on from Raffles’ landing, a team of archaeologists are digging deep to unearth new artefacts that will reshape what we think we know about Singapore.

Secret Nazi Bases Season 4 (22 September)

Documentary Series. An examination of hidden structures built by the Nazis, from tunnels to towers, artillery sites, resistance nests, and communication centres.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Brilliant Minds. Image: NBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Inspired by Oliver Sacks and starring Zachary Quinto, this fascinating medical drama explores the human brain with compassion and complexity. Season 2 dives deeper into family revelations and neurological mysteries. Watch the trailer.

The Hotel Inspector Season 18 (23 September)

Reality Series. The Hotel Inspector travels to various struggling hotels to give them advice and suggestions on how to improve their business.

Botched Season 8 (23 September)

Reality Series. Horrible plastic surgeries gone wrong are looked at by two of California’s best plastic surgeons.

Great British Railway Journeys Season 14 (23 September)

Reality Series. All aboard! Michael Portillo explores the UK the railways made. Uncover hidden gems and fascinating communities from across the nation.

Rick Stein’s Food Stories Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Rick Stein celebrates the best of British food, meeting the people and discovering the stories behind the country’s beloved dishes.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes Season 1 (24 September)

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes. Image: HGTV. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Alan Cumming travels to spectacular properties as he seeks inspiration for his own dream home. Watch the trailer.

Escape To The Country Season 32 (24 September)

Reality Series. A series which helps prospective buyers find their dream home in the country.

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Season 23 (25 September)

Reality Series. Presenter Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 14 (26 September)

Reality Series. The world’s toughest treasure hunters look for Opal in the Outback.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. A soldier searching for his missing wife breaks into a high-tech facility, believing she’s been caught in a human trafficking ring. But beyond its walls, he finds a surreal, futuristic fantasy park where reality and illusion blur. Watch the trailer.

Krapopolis Season 3 (29 September)

Krapopolis. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Animated Series. Dan Harmon’s mythological comedy continues with irreverent gods and dysfunctional family drama. Season 3 promises more ancient absurdity and sharp wit in a uniquely animated world.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5 (29 September)

Documentary Series. A team of experts and scientists undertakes exhaustive research at Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous location for paranormal activity and UFO sightings.

Vanished: The Lucie Blackman Story (30 September)

Documentary Series. Lucie Blackman – a tall, blond, twenty-one-year-old – stepped out into the vastness of the Tokyo night in the summer of 2000 and disappeared forever.

