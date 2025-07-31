Binge: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Binge: streaming in August 2025

The Idaho Student Murders (1 August)

Documentary Series. The Idaho Student Murders examines the shocking 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students, exploring the investigation, media frenzy and arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in this gripping true-crime documentary.

The Shield Seasons 1-7 (1 August)

Series. A gang of corrupt Los Angeles Police Department cops uses illegal methods to maintain law and order, whilst engaging in a series of undercover dealings secretly in order to get rich.

Starring Michael Chiklis.

The Good Doctor Seasons 1-7 (1 August)

Series. This riveting series follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, as he navigates personal and professional challenges at a prestigious hospital. It’s a not-to-be-missed, complete boxset drop.

Emmanuelle (2 August)

Film. In search of a lost pleasure, Emmanuelle travels alone to Hong Kong on a business mission. In the vibrant and sensual city, she indulges in intense encounters and new experiences. Watch the trailer.

Starring Noémie Merlant, Naomi Watts, Will Sharpe, and Jamie Bower.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Yes, Chef (4 August)

Reality Series. Featuring twelve highly skilled chefs who all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity or short fuses are holding them back. Enter Martha Stewart and José Andrés. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Ancient Aliens Season 19 (5 August)

Documentary Series. Historians and experts investigate various events, legends and texts throughout history that may contain evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life. Hosted by Giorgio Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken.

Outback Hunters (7 August)

Documentary Series. Takes viewers Down Under to an untamed frontier where crocs outnumber people three to one and it’s never entirely clear who is the hunter and who is the hunted.

Julius Caesar: The Making Of a Dictator Season 1 (7 August)

Documentary Series. He came. He saw. He conquered. The tale of an ambitious power-grab that turned to tyranny. How Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

The Making Of Gladiator II will also drop on Binge, as a companion to this film release.

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

Police Interceptors Season 22 (18 August)

Documentary Series. Follows the police intercept teams of Great Britain.

Naked Attraction Season 7 (18 August)

Reality Series. Single men and women participate in a dating show wherein they pick partners in their birthday suits before going on a date to test their initial instincts about them.

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape Season 1 (19 August)

Documentary Series. Travelling from the frozen south to the tropical north, Jimmy Doherty explores New Zealand. He is out to discover what constitutes the true Kiwi spirit, exploring a country that is every bit as wild and beautiful as any place on earth.

The Real Manhunter Season 4 (19 August)

The Real Manhunter. Image: Sky. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ex-Detective Colin Sutton looks back at his most important cases and how they were solved.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life Season 7 (19 August)

Reality Series. Cameras follow surgeons, anaesthetists, theatre staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s surgical unit, where surgeons push medical boundaries to the limit.

Queens That Changed The World Season 1 (20 August)

Documentary Series. Watch the stories of six powerful women who changed the course of history, including Queen Victoria, Elizabeth I and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Antiques Road Trip Season 27 (21 August)

Reality Series. Antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Rise of the Dictators Season 1 (21 August)

Documentary Series. Examines Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and their authoritarian successors, showing how they seized absolute power and used it. Demonstrates democracy’s vulnerability and authoritarianism’s persistence.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (22 August)

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down. Image: CBC. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. Ten of Canada’s most talented amateur potters take centre stage in this heartwarming and hilarious new competition. Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Robertson, with guest judge Seth Rogen. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 9 (24 August)

Reality Series. Catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages.

Making A Serial Killer Season 2 (25 August)

Documentary Series. This explores what urges someone to kill multiple times, through gripping first-hand stories and forensic analysis.

Kennedy, Sinatra And The Mafia Season 1 (25 August)

Documentary Series. With his mafia wiseguy links and access to entertainment industry star power, Frank Sinatra helped John F. Kennedy into the White House in 1960. But it all came to a bitter end.

Seinfeld Seasons 1-9 (26 August)

Series. Seinfeld is a landmark sitcom that ran for nine seasons, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends as they navigate everyday absurdities in New York City. With its sharp observational humour and iconic catchphrases, it redefined TV comedy and remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable. This is available for live channel viewing only on Binge.

Embarrassing Bodies Season 8 (29 August)

Documentary Series. People with different ’embarrassing’ health problems, are featured in this documentary-style show. The doctors try the best treatments for each patient.

The Brutalist (30 August)

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Streaming on Binge.

Film. In 1947, a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in the United States, but their lives are transformed by a mysterious, wealthy client. Watch the trailer.

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Binge: Shark Week shows streaming in August 2025

As a special Shark Week attraction, Binge will also add a range of shark-related shows and documentaries in August 2025. Here’s the full list:

How To Survive A Shark Attack (11 August)

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under (12 August)

Surviving Jaws (12 August)

Bull Shark Showdown (13 August)

Jaws vs. Mega Croc (13 August)

Caught! When Sharks Strike Back (14 August)

Battle For Shark Mountain (15 August)

Air Jaws: Hunt For Colossus (15 August)

Attack Of The Devil Shark (17 August)

Great White: Shark Killers (17 August)

