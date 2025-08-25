Best new shows & films streaming this week on BritBox, Netflix, HBO Max, ABC, SBS and more …

Shows & films streaming this week on major services:

BritBox: new shows & films streaming this week

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Professor T. Image: Betafilm. Shows & films streaming this week.

Series. Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime. The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour, and Juliet Aubrey.

HBO Max: new shows & films streaming this week

Alma’s Not Normal Seasons 1 & 2 (25 August)

Series. If she can’t be normal, she’ll at least be fabulous. Wild child Alma and her clan of eccentric, unruly women aim to make waves in Bolton. Starring Sophie Willan.

Supergirl Season 6 (25 August)

Supergirl. Image: The CW. Shows & films streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Based on the DC character, Supergirl aka Kara Danvers, decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be. Starring Melissa Benoist.

Lady and the Dale (26 August)

Documentary Series. Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur rose to prominence with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss (28 August)

Documentary Series. The controversial kiss from former Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to top goal scorer Jenni Hermoso created a huge scandal back in 2023 and set the scene for an epic showdown in Madrid’s ‘Audiencia Nacional’ court in 2025. This is the inside story of one of Spain’s biggest trials, featuring exclusive access to Rubiales and his legal team, as they prepare for a court case that could see Rubiales serve a jail sentence of up to two and a half years.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August)

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Shows & films streaming on HBO Max.

Film. While her husband leaves home everyday to work in a top secret facility, a young 1950s housewife begins to question her life when she notices strange behaviour from the other wives in the neighbourhood.

Netflix: new shows & films streaming this week

Film. When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August)

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Shows & films streaming on Netflix.

Film. A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, and more.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 (28 August)

Series. Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives (28 August)

Series. Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (29 August)

Documentary. A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.

Two Graves (29 August)

Two Graves. Image: Netflix. Shows & films streaming on Netflix.

Series. When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. A visionary architect flees post-war Europe in 1947 for a brighter future in the United States and finds his life forever changed by a wealthy client. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Disney+ & ESPN: new shows & films streaming this week

Thunderbolts* (27 August)

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios. Shows & films streaming this week.

Film. Thunderbolts* is an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia. Image: Disney. Shows & films streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Documentary Series. The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton – are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast.

With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, this highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet. They explore maritime stories of our past and make some unbelievable, breakthrough discoveries.

Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, which include the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank, the team are more determined than ever to unearth the treasures that lie beneath the ocean. Watch the trailer.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern (27 August)

Disney+ Shorts. Music videos featuring Ariel of The Little Mermaid.

Australian Ice Hockey League (29 August)

From 29-31 August.

SBS On Demand: new shows & films streaming this week

Karla Grant Presents: My Mother, My Son (25 August)

Documentary. The story of an Aboriginal mother and daughter (Mona and Kymmy), both victims of the

stolen generation, who embark on a journey to regain custody of Kymmy’s young son Rowland. They are determined to shed the baggage from their past and take control of their own lives and by so doing break the cycle of dispossession, broken families and broken homes.

Mary Berry Makes It Easy (26 August)

Mary Berry Makes It Easy. Image: BBC. Shows & films streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. In this new series, Dame Mary Berry is going to ‘make it easy’ over six delicious episodes, as she comes to the aid of some well-known and much-loved friends – both old and new – who are each struggling with a different cooking dilemma. As Mary shows them just how easy preparing mouth-watering food can be with her brilliant, easy-to-follow new recipes, can she transform their kitchen skills?

Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? (27 August)

Documentary. As an all-out cost-of-living price war kicks-off, Costco is under pressure from supermarkets keen to undercut them. Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? examines whether you really can save cash by going cash-and-carry.

DNA Journey: Jayne Torvill And Christopher Dean (27 August)

DNA Journey. Image: Mitre Television/Voltage TV. Shows & films streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Celebrity duos embark on a uniquely personal journey and delve into their personal family histories, using DNA and genealogy. Take the emotional punch of the family history genre and blend it with the laugh-out-loud comedy of buddy travelogues – this is the unique combination behind DNA Journey.

Through Snow And Ice: Swiss Alpine Rail Journeys (30 August)

Documentary Series. Fall in love with stunning Swiss landscapes on a train journey through snow-covered valleys and towering alpine peaks. As we embark on a breathtaking rail adventure through Switzerland’s winter wonderland, we’ll collect stories of its people and places in an unforgettable winter trip.

24 Hours That Changed The World: Japan’s Surrender (30 August)

Documentary. With the war in Europe over, 24 Hours That Changed the World: Japan’s Surrender delves into the war in the Pacific, which raged on. The reluctance of Japan to surrender even after suffering the horrors of two atomic bombs was not a matter of bravery and conviction; it was of honour.

As a concept, surrender did not sit well with the military or civilian population. It would take their monarch, Emperor Hirohito, a living god in Japan, to deliver a surrender speech to his people for the war to finally end. But the dishonour of defeat was too much for some factions within his military to bear. This is the story of the attempted coup to stop the broadcast of the emperor’s speech.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes Season 3 (31 August)

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. Image: BBC. Shows & films streaming on SBS On Demand.

Travel Series. Robson Green once again takes the roads less travelled to explore his beloved North East England as well as the Borders, the Lakes and North Yorkshire. Meeting up with a host of celebrity guests along the way, they travel to places that are off the beaten track to find out why being outdoors and in nature helps to relax, reset and recharge.

Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

Upload Season 4 (25 August)

Series. Upload is a Prime Video sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (27 August)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Image: Prime Video. Shows & films streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Series. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. Watch the trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

Apple TV+: new shows & films streaming this week

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Shape Island. Image: Apple TV. Shows & films streaming this week.

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes. Shape Island is based on the internationally bestselling Shapes picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

Season two features the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Circle. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films streaming this week

HIP Series 4 (25 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

HIP. Image: Canal+. Shows & films streaming this week.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot, Mehdi Nebbou, and Bruno Sanches. Originally broadcast as HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

Binge: new shows & films streaming this week

Making A Serial Killer Season 2 (25 August)

Documentary Series. This explores what urges someone to kill multiple times, through gripping first-hand stories and forensic analysis.

Kennedy, Sinatra And The Mafia Season 1 (25 August)

Documentary Series. With his mafia wiseguy links and access to entertainment industry star power, Frank Sinatra helped John F. Kennedy into the White House in 1960. But it all came to a bitter end.

Seinfeld Seasons 1-9 (26 August)

Seinfeld. Image: Castle Rock Entertainment. Shows & films streaming on Binge.

Series. Seinfeld is a landmark sitcom that ran for nine seasons, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends as they navigate everyday absurdities in New York City. With its sharp observational humour and iconic catchphrases, it redefined TV comedy and remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable. This is available for live channel viewing only on Binge.

Embarrassing Bodies Season 8 (29 August)

Documentary Series. People with different ’embarrassing’ health problems, are featured in this documentary-style show. The doctors try the best treatments for each patient.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. In 1947, a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in the United States, but their lives are transformed by a mysterious, wealthy client. Watch the trailer.

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

ABC iview: new shows & films streaming this week

Four Corners: Empty Promises (25 August)

Documentary. More than $100 million has vanished in a financial scandal at the heart of the federal government’s disability housing program. One enterprise lured in more than 500 Australians with the promise of glittering high returns and social good, only to be exposed as one of the country’s most audacious investment scams. This week on Four Corners, reporter Jessica Longbottom reveals the cracks in the governance of Australia’s disability housing market and exposes systemic regulatory failure. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project (25 August)

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project. Image: ABC. Shows & films streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. One huge problem, one tiny solution. When Susan Boden, a Canberra mental health professional, saw the impact of the housing crisis on her clients, she decided to act. Using an inheritance, Susan and a colleague set up the Eden Tiny House Project, offering 15 homeless or at-risk women the chance to own a tiny home on wheels.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Grand Designs NZ. Image: TVNZ1. Shows & films streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

Stan: new shows & films streaming this week

US Open 2025 (26 August)

Sports Event. The 145th edition of the US Open will be broadcast on Stan from 1:00 am AEST on 26 August. On the same day, you can expect the following sports broadcasts:

Fulham v Man United (from 1:20 am AEST)

Race: Milwaukee Mile 250 – Indycar 2025 (from 4:00 am AEST)

San Diego Wave FC v. Racing Lousville FC (from 9:55am AEST)

The rest of the week will see Stan streaming subsequent days of the US Open 2025, as well as other football, rugby, cycling, and motorsport events. You can view the full schedule on the Stan website.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out. Image: Lifetime. Shows & films streaming this week.

Reality Series. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues.

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

Stans (27 August)

Stans. Image: Steven Leckart. Shows & films streaming this week.

Documentary. Will the biggest Slim Shady fan please stand up? Twenty-five years after the release of Eminem’s iconic song ‘Stan’, about an obsessed fan who takes his admiration for the rapper too far, the landscape of fandom has completely changed.

Flipping the music documentary format on its head, Stans follows not just Eminem’s artistic trajectory, but that of his most loyal superfans, with Steven Leckart’s film offering an entertaining and vibrant look at the modern nature of fandom and how social media has irrevocably changed the relationship between artists and their audience. Watch the trailer.

Dating Naked UK Season 2 (30 August)

Reality Series. Dating Naked UK returns for season two with Rylan Clark back at the helm. This time, ten bold singletons are stripping down to their birthday suits in a tropical paradise, ready to bare it all in the ultimate search for love. Tired of swiping and small talk, they’re ditching modern dating and getting back to basics … completely naked.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

See the new shows & films streaming across August 2025 with our monthly guide.