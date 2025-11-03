Best new shows & films streaming this week on BritBox, Netflix, Apple TV, ABC, Stan and more…

Disney+ & ESPN: best shows & films streaming this week

All’s Fair (4 November)

All’s Fair. Image: Disney+.

Genre: Legal drama

Legal drama Cast: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close Format: Series

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game, they change it. Watch the trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (5 November)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Image: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios. Streaming on Disney+.

Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn Format: Film

Set against the backdrop of a 60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald.

Fire & Water: Making the Avatar Films (7 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Limited series

The two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar-winning box office phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water as well as a first look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

The filmmakers traveled from Manhattan Beach to San Pedro, Shasta Lake, the Channel Islands, Hawaii and New Zealand, following the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank. Watch the trailer.

NBL (8 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

S.E. Melbourne Phoenix vs Melbourne United.

Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Power Book IV: Force (7 November)

Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Cast: Joseph Sikora

Joseph Sikora Format: Series

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most.

In the final season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offence and defence to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

I Love LA (3 November)

I Love LA. Image: HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, Colin Woodell

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, Colin Woodell Format: Series

The eight-episode season follows an ambitious friend group navigating life and love in LA. The series stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Jordan Firstman as Charlie and Josh Hutcherson as Dylan. Watch the trailer.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2 (3 November)

Genre: Reality, Competition

Reality, Competition Format: Series

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns for a magical new season packed with spellbinding bakes, enchanted challenges and fierce competition. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), with judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, the six-episode series mixes culinary wizardry with behind-the-scenes Potter magic. Special guests from the films, including Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad and Devon Murray, join the fun.

Happiness (4 November)

Happiness. Image: HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Set in a picturesque coastal town in Aotearoa New Zealand, Happiness follows Charlie Summers, a rising-star on Broadway whose scandalous secret sends him packing back to his roots. But Charlie’s return is anything but quiet. He is quickly roped into directing his mother Gaye’s amateur musical theatre production, where he turns the sleepy stage into a riotous rehearsal of redemption, reinvention and showbiz sparkle.

BritBox: best new shows & films streaming this week

Evolve (3 November)

Evolve. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Documentary, Adventure

Documentary, Adventure Format: Series

Biologist Patrick Aryee (30 Animals That Made Us Smarter, Wolfblood Uncovered) leads this thrilling global adventure program exploring nature’s most astonishing adaptations and how they could inspire the future of human innovation. Filmed across the world from Namibia and Jordan to the UK and United States, Aryee joins explorers, fighter pilots, scientists and inventors to uncover breakthroughs, brought vividly to life with Emmy-winning artwork.

From jaw-dropping wildlife sequences to high-octane, on-location investigations, the series celebrates evolution’s genius while revealing mind-bending possibilities for tomorrow. Watch the trailer.

Lynley Season 1 (6 November)

Lynley. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

Based on Elizabeth George’s acclaimed novels, Lynley introduces viewers to Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, an aristocrat who partners with working-class Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers. Together they tackle complex murder cases while navigating their own personal clashes. British crime fans will find plenty to enjoy in this intelligent and character-driven adaptation. Watch the trailer.

Casualty Seasons 38-39 (7 November)

Casualty. Image: BritBox. Best new shows streaming November.

Genre: Medical drama

Medical drama Format: Series

Casualty continues to blend gripping hospital emergencies with the messy realities of life and love behind the scenes at Holby City Hospital. Long-time viewers and new fans alike can dive into over 80 episodes of high-stakes, emotionally charged storytelling.

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Crutch Season 1 (3 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, Finn Maloney

Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, Finn Maloney Format: Series

Set in the world of the The Neighborhood, Crutch centres on its titular character Francois ‘Frank’ Crutchfield, who goes by Crutch, a brash yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home. Watch the trailer.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (3 November)

Kung Fu Panda 4. Image: Dreamworks/Paramount+.

Genre: Family

Family Cast: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Viola Davis

Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Viola Davis Format: Film

After three epic adventures, Po the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to take a break and become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. The only problem? Po knows nothing about spiritual leadership and must first find and train a new Dragon Warrior.

Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress named Chameleon, a shapeshifting lizard with her eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, threatens to unleash his old foes. To stop her, Po teams up with Zhen, a crafty corsac fox and skilled thief who becomes an unlikely ally. Watch the trailer.

Italia Shore Season 1 (5 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The party lands in Italy as 12 young adults move into a breathtaking villa for the ultimate summer getaway. Between sun-soaked beaches, late-night parties and unexpected drama, this wild crew will work hard and play even harder to earn their spot at the hottest events of the season.

With friendships, flings and fiery clashes guaranteed, Italia Shore is an over-the-top, unforgettable ride through love, loyalty and legendary nights under the Mediterranean stars.

The Celebrity Traitors UK (7 November)

Celebrity Traitors UK. Image: Paramount+.

Genre: Game show

Game show Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, Tom Daley

Claudia Winkleman, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, Tom Daley Format: Series

The fingerless gloves are on as Claudia Winkleman returns to The Traitors castle, this time with an all-star cast ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. In this celebrity edition of the smash-hit reality phenomenon, famous faces must work together to complete challenges and build prize money, all while secretly hunting down the traitors hiding among them. Who will claim the glory and who will be

banished before the final roundtable?

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (8 November)

Genre: Family

Family Format: Series

Grab your hard hats, Rubble and his construction crew are back for more big builds and even bigger adventures in season three of Rubble & Crew. Set in the bustling town of Builder Cove, Rubble teams up with his family of construction pups to take on brand-new projects, solve tricky problems and lend a paw whenever there’s a job to be done. With teamwork, creativity and plenty of pup-powered fun, no build is too big and no pup is too small!

Apple TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Pluribus (7 November)

Pluribus. Image: Apple TV. Streaming November.

Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Cast: Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn Format: Series

In this genre-bending original, the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. Hailing from Vince Gilligan, the writer and director of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, Pluribus follows Carol Sturka, a best-selling historical romance author who calls her work ‘mindless crap’. But her world is upended when, in the middle of a promotional book tour, a mysterious virus spreads across New Mexico, transforming humanity into a mass of cheerful pawns. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Crime Night! (5 November)

Crime Night! Image: ABC iview. Streaming November.

Genre: Panel Show

Panel Show Format: Series

Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Crime Night! is a brand-new panel show where an expert team of criminologists and comedians dive beneath the surface of crime to discover the science and psychology behind it all. Watch the trailer.

Maigret (7 November)

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

In a new six-part series, Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives, Les Maigrets, solve a series of complex crimes in Paris. Maigret’s unconventional methods and unique sense of justice put him at odds with his superiors and the judicial system he is supposed to represent.

The Forsytes Season 1 (9 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

The Forsytes chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between the tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart.

SBS On Demand: best new shows & films streaming this week

Warren’s Vortex (3 November)

Warren’s Vortex. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Maaka Pohatu, Louise Jiang

Maaka Pohatu, Louise Jiang Format: Series

From the makers of Wellington Paranormal comes Warren’s Vortex, a new comedy about time

travel and fatherhood. Warren is a normal Kiwi dad but there’s something very abnormal about his

garden shed. It contains an interdimensional time portal. When his daughter Lucy is pulled into the portal

on her 18th birthday, Warren has to jump in after her. Watch the trailer.

Cancer Killers (4 November)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

With almost one in two Australian adults set to be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, two

Australian scientists make a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of cancer treatment

forever. But bringing it to the world sends Dr Jennifer MacDiarmid and Dr Himanshu Brahmbhatt on a

decades-long rollercoaster of hope, heartbreak and resilience, as they battle against impossible odds

to see their vision realised.

Shot over ten years, The Cancer Killers offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at the

relationship between science and business, and reveals how difficult it is to take a scientific discovery to

market, even when it has the potential to save millions of lives. Watch the trailer.

Malpractice Seasons 1-2 (6 November)

Malpractice. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming November.

Genre: Medical

Medical Cast: Niamh Algar, James Purefoy, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, Lorne MacFadyen

Niamh Algar, James Purefoy, Helen Behan, Jordan Kouamé, Lorne MacFadyen Format: Series

Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose patient. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris the patient’s grieving father demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night. Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei.

As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom (Lorne MacFadyen) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something? Through the cat-and-mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy. Watch the trailer.

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Last Breath (2 November)

Genre: Adventure

Adventure Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu

Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu Format: Film

The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident. Watch the trailer.

Celebrity Gogglebox UK (7 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Cast: Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks

Denise van Outen, Rylan Clarke, Johnny Vaughan, Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks Format: Series

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to the screens with some of Britain’s recognisable famous faces. These opinionated celebs share their sharp, insightful, funny and emotional views on everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories.

All Her Fault (7 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook Format: Series

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare brought chillingly to life. All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), who arrives to pick up her son from a playdate only to find a stranger at the door – and her child missing. The drama unfolds in a seemingly safe suburban setting, where trust quickly erodes and secrets surface. Watch the trailer.

Drop (9 November)

Drop. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy Format: Film

This suspenseful thriller directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) follows Violet, a widowed mother whose first date in years turns nightmarish when she receives anonymous threats during dinner. Watch the trailer.

Webber Women’s Big Bash League (9 November)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

The 11th edition of Weber Women’s Big Bash League blasts into action with a juicy triple header featuring a rematch of last year’s final between runners-up Brisbane Heat and champions Melbourne Renegades at Allan Border Field. The Queensland venue will then host Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, before attention turns to the WACA in Western Australia for Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers.

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Karate Kid: Legends (3 November)

Karate Kid: Legends. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming November.

Genre: Action

Action Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson Format: Film

After relocating to New York City, kung fu prodigy Li Fong attracts unwanted attention and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr Han, and the legendary Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (5 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Shannon Thornton, Brittany S Hall, Aaron O’Connell, Tosin Morohunfola

Shannon Thornton, Brittany S Hall, Aaron O’Connell, Tosin Morohunfola Format: Series

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends, Joy follows her crush to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (7 November)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2. Image: Prime Video. Streaming November.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo

Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo Format: Series

Those who fly high can also fall low… After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (4 November)

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Genre: Reality Show

Reality Show Format: Series

In this reality competition show inspired by Squid Game, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Watch the trailer.

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (4 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Special

From sharing the key to a long marriage to trying CBD for the first and last time, Leanne Morgan is spilling all the sweet tea with her Southern charm.

Just Alice (5 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?

Heweliusz (5 November)

Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Format: Series

After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives – and those they left behind.

Death by Lightning (6 November)

Death by Lightning. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Format: Series

The story of James Garfield, who rose from obscurity to become America’s 20th President – and Charles Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. Starring Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford. Watch the trailer.

The Vince Staples Show Season 2 (6 November)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Series

When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.

Mango (7 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Film

An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard. Directed by Mehdi Avaz.

Frankenstein (7 November)

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix. Streaming November.

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

Science Fiction, Horror Format: Film

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life. Watch the trailer.

Baramulla (7 November)

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Format: Film

A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.

Groom & Two Brides (7 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Film

Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.

As You Stood By (7 November)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives – threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Braxton Family Values (3 November) – AMC+

Braxton Family Values. Image: AMC+. Streaming November.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Documentary Series

This docu-series about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters – Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar – reveals that sisterly bonds are fierce.

The show captures the drama surrounding their conflicts, both personal and professional (especially for Tamar who is struggling to make a name for herself as a singer, apart from Toni’s success), combined with lots of family love and laughter. Their mother Evelyn – as well as various spouses and kids – round out the growing family based in Atlanta.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story (7 November) – Shudder

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Series

Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behaviour. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

Hidive: best new shows & films streaming this week

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (5 November)

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! Image: Hidive. Available via AMC+. Streaming November.

Genre: Fantasy, Anime

Fantasy, Anime Format: Series

In this world a goddess bestows each person with a class and skills that will determine one’s life direction. Despite being born the son of a Sword Princess and an Archmage, Arel has not received a class or skills. So, Arel must rely on his own grit, determination and natural talents to pursue and achieve greatness, becoming a new kind of hero.

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! is directed by Kaoru Yabana along with writing by Chabo Higurashi and production by Studio A-Cat.

Bad Girl (5 November)

Genre: Drama, Anime

Drama, Anime Format: Series

Yu Yutani is a first-year high school student with sharp eyes, large piercings and flashy two-tone hair. She’s become notorious as a bad girl, but she’s really not. At heart, Yu is an incredibly good girl, but her mind is always full of thoughts of the beautiful and popular Atori Mizutori, the school’s Madonna and head of the student disciplinary committee.

