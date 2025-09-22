Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season continues the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Nick Mohammed.

The Savant (26 September)

Series. The Savant is a limited series that follows an undercover investigator known as The Savant as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and Pablo Schreiber.

All of You (26 September)

All of You. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. All of You sees best friends since college, Simon and Laura, drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate, despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? Watch the trailer.

Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Morning Wars Season 4 (17 September)

Morning Wars. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season opens in Spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Watch the trailer.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

Highest 2 Lowest (5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. Highest 2 Lowest follows a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ as he is targeted with a ransom plot, jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City. Watch the trailer.

Starring Denzel Washington.

