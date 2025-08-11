Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Film. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things. Watch the trailer.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Chief of War (1 August)

Chief of War. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Featuring a predominantly Polynesian cast, the ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. Watch the trailer.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic ‘Zen’ book series by Jon J Muth. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Watch the trailer.

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Acapulco. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

Documentary Series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

