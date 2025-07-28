Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Chief of War (1 August)

Chief of War. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Featuring a predominantly Polynesian cast, the ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. Watch the trailer.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic ‘Zen’ book series by Jon J Muth. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

Foundation Season 3 (11 July)

Foundation Season 3. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Continuing the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

Documentary Series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla. Watch the trailer.

