Apple TV+: best new shows streaming August 2025

Apple TV+: new in August 2025

Chief of War (1 August)

Series. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, and more.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, the acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and more.

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Acapulco Season 4 (23 July)

Series. A heartfelt farewell to this beloved series. Present-day Máximo works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening.

In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s Best Hotels, young Máximo will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future. Watch the trailer.

The Wild Ones (11 July)

Documentary Series. Blending high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation, and featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet.

Together, the trio travels to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla.

Foundation Season 3 (11 July)

Series. Continuing the epic chronicle of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Set 152 years after the events of Season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. Watch the trailer.

