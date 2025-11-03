Apple TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Apple TV: new this week

Pluribus (7 November)

Pluribus. Image: Apple TV.

Series. A genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. Hailing from Vince Gilligan, the writer and director of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul and starring Rhea Seehorn.

Pluribus follows Carol Sturka (Seehorn), a best-selling historical romance author who calls her work ‘mindless crap.’ But her world is upended when, in the middle of a promotional book tour, a mysterious virus spreads across New Mexico, transforming humanity into a mass of cheerful pawns. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV: coming soon

Palm Royale Season 2 (12 November)

Series. A true underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town.

Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies and the occasional felony. Watch the trailer.

Come See Me in the Good Light (14 November)

Film. A poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.

Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson approaches their situation with honesty and art. Alongside their fellow poet partner, Megan Falley, Gibson works towards a big final performance, bringing their spoken word skills to life on an otherwise grim topic.

The Family Plan 2 (21 November)

The Family Plan 2. Image: Apple TV.

Film. Dan (Mark Wahlberg) plans the perfect vacation during the Holiday season for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas – until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV: recent highlights

Down Cemetery Road (29 October)

Series. Down Cemetery Road explores the aftershock of an exploding house in a quiet Oxford suburb and the subsequent disappearance of a girl, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Starring Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson.

