AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 (25 September) – AMC+

Series. Picking up where season one left off, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend. Meanwhile, he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Anne Charrier.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House on Eden. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Watch the trailer.

Night of the Reaper (19 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. In the wake of the brutal murder of a teenaged babysitter, college student Deena returns home for the weekend and is roped into a babysitting gig of her own. When the local sheriff is mailed a piece of evidence that proves the murder may not have been an isolated incident, he is led on a scavenger hunt to reveal the killer may be planning a sequel. Watch the trailer.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 (14 September) – AMC+

Ride with Norman Reedus. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+

Reality Series. Ride with Norman Reedus’ sixth season features the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion- a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

Featuring Norman Reedus, Kim Coates, Zahn McClarnon, Scott Gimple, Melissa McBride, and Greg Nicotero.

Guts & Glory (9 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 5 (4 September) – AMC+

Documentary Series. This groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

HIP Series 4 (1 September) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

HIP. Image: Canal+. Streaming on AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. HIP is the original series that inspired the hit new US version, High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen.

Starring Audrey Fleurot.

