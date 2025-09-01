AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

HIP Series 4 New Episode (1 September) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. HIP is the original series that inspired the hit new US version, High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen.

Starring Audrey Fleurot.

Summertide New Episode (1 September) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 5 (4 September) – AMC+

Documentary Series. This groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

Deb’s House Series 2 (22 August) – AMC+

Series. Music mogul Deb Antney is on a quest for the next female R&B superstar. This season, she is backed by an all-star lineup of famed artists who know what it takes to make it to the top.

Stepping in to share their wisdom, tough love, and game-changing industry insight are: Waka Flocka Flame, rapper and entrepreneur bringing his no-nonsense industry perspective; LeLee Lyons, founding member of the legendary R&B group SWV and champion of women in music; and Keke Wyatt, the platinum-selling vocal powerhouse known for her raw talent and unforgettable runs.

Tornado (22 August) – AMC+

Film. Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s traveling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar.

Starring Kôki, Tim Roth, and Jack Lowdon. Watch the trailer.

Nelly Knows Mysteries (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Film. When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins detective Hogan to help find the killer. However, as suspicions creep in, Dahlia becomes a prime suspect. This is a Hallmark Mystery film. Watch the trailer.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

DI Ray Series 2 (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Series two of DI Ray sees Parminder Nagra’s titular detective thrust into another sensitive and high-profile case. This time, she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Steve Oram, and Gemma Whelan.

