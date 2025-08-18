News

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 18 August to 24 August 2025 on AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV with this guide.
18 Aug 2025 11:30
Leah J. Williams
Tornado. Image: Tea Shop Productions / BFI. Streaming on AMC+.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Nelly Knows Mysteries (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Nelly Knows Mysteries. Image: Hallmark Mystery. Streaming On Amc+ And Acorn Tv.
Nelly Knows Mysteries. Image: Hallmark Mystery. Streaming on AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Film. When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins detective Hogan to help find the killer. However, as suspicions creep in, Dahlia becomes a prime suspect.

DI Ray Series 2 (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Series two of DI Ray sees Parminder Nagra’s titular detective thrust into another sensitive and high-profile case. This time, she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Deb’s House Series 2 (22 August) – AMC+

Series. Music mogul Deb Antney is on a quest for the next female R&B superstar. This season, she is backed by an all-star lineup of famed artists who know what it takes to make it to the top.

Stepping in to share their wisdom, tough love, and game-changing industry insight are: Waka Flocka Flame, rapper and entrepreneur bringing his no-nonsense industry perspective; LeLee Lyons, founding member of the legendary R&B group SWV and champion of women in music; and Keke Wyatt, the platinum-selling vocal powerhouse known for her raw talent and unforgettable runs.

Tornado (22 August) – AMC+

Tornado. Image: Tea Shop Productions / BFI. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s traveling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar. Starring Kôki, Tim Roth, and Jack Lowdon. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

True Crime Story: Smugshot (14 August) – AMC+

Series. Smugshot is a true crime anthology series that spotlights privileged individuals involved in elaborate criminal behavior. Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame, each of these law-breakers cling to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain. 

In the premiere episode, ‘Aussie Abduction,’ a romantic picnic quickly turns into a nightmare when a young couple goes missing. Clues point to a satanic cult, but an even more absurd motive is revealed, leaving them naked and wandering the Australian outback with a slim chance of survival.

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

I Saw The Face of the Devil. Image: Venin Films. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

