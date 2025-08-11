AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

I Saw The Face of the Devil. Image: Venin Films. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

True Crime Story: Smugshot (14 August) – AMC+

Series. Smugshot is a true crime anthology series that spotlights privileged individuals involved in elaborate criminal behavior. Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame, each of these law-breakers cling to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain.

In the premiere episode, ‘Aussie Abduction,’ a romantic picnic quickly turns into a nightmare when a young couple goes missing. Clues point to a satanic cult, but an even more absurd motive is revealed, leaving them naked and wandering the Australian outback with a slim chance of survival.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

Small Town Security Series 1-3 (1 August) – AMC+

Series. The acclaimed AMC series explores a small, family-run security and private investigation company in Ringgold, Georgia called JJK Security. Sometimes hilarious and sometimes poignant, the show captures the day-to-day business of the curiously entertaining and oddly compelling characters that inhabit this world.

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more streaming guides on ScreenHub.