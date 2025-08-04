AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

Small Town Security Series 1-3 (1 August) – AMC+

Series. The acclaimed AMC series explores a small, family-run security and private investigation company in Ringgold, Georgia called JJK Security. Sometimes hilarious and sometimes poignant, the show captures the day-to-day business of the curiously entertaining and oddly compelling characters that inhabit this world.

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

