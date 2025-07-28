AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Small Town Security Series 1-3 (1 August) – AMC+

Series. The acclaimed AMC series explores a small, family-run security and private investigation company in Ringgold, Georgia called JJK Security. Sometimes hilarious and sometimes poignant, the show captures the day-to-day business of the curiously entertaining and oddly compelling characters that inhabit this world.

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

NOS4A2. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+.

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Watch the trailer.

