AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new in October 2025

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 6 (1 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family, and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

V/H/S/Halloween. Image: Shudder. Streaming on Shudder and AMC+.

Film. A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival. The six segments are as follows: Diet Phantasma directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Fun Size directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Home Haunt directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Kidprint directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Ut Supra Sic Infra directed by Paco Plaza (REC), and Coochie Coochie Coo directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). Watch the trailer.

Summertide – New Episodes (6 October) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. Airing every Monday. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again. With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (7 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Reality Series. In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favourites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a USD $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of Queen of the Underworld.

The Braxtons Season 2 (10 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. Watch the trailer.

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Darwin. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. Tahj, a determined young woman, escapes foster care to join her streetwise cousin, Bam Bam, and disillusioned college grad, Canis, in a life of urban heists targeting the affluent. But their plans take a deadly turn when they cross paths with Charles, a vicious predator with a chilling obsession. As the crew becomes his prey, they must rely on their sharp instincts to survive. Watch the trailer.

Starring Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, and Matt Kinback.

Guts & Glory (14 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow)flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Starring Olga Kurylenko.

Operation: Aunties (17 October) – AMC+

Operation: Aunties. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara, and her tech-genius niece Aminah to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival. Watch the trailer.

Starring Melissa De Sousa, Tisha Campbell, and Amiyah Scott.

Hell House LLC: Lineage (30 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

Starring Elizabeth Vermilyea.

Hidive: new in October 2025

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! – New Episodes (1 October)

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! Image: Studio A-Cat. Streaming on Hidive.

Anime Series. Airing every Wednesday. In this world a goddess bestows each person with a class and skills that will determine one’s life direction. Despite being born the son of a Sword Princess and an Archmage, Arel has not received a class or skills. So, Arel must rely on his own grit, determination and natural talents to pursue and achieve greatness – becoming a new kind of hero.

Dusk Beyond the End of the World – New Episodes (2 October)

Anime Series. Airing every Thursday. The world is on the verge of changing from an old-fashioned society to a new world, due to issues such as gender, race and compliance along with technological innovations such as an evolving AI. Even in this world where black and white is now gray, we believe that “love” will always exist but in myriad forms and not just between people.

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (3 October)

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! Image: J.C.Staff. Streaming on Hidive.

Anime Series. Airing every Friday. God created nine races in the ancient times. Humans were the weakest, most ridiculed race among them. Light, a human boy, was fortunate enough to be invited to join a party of all nine races called the “Assembly of the Races.” He was happy being a member for a while, but that was a short dream. His hopes were only to be betrayed by his fellow members at the largest, most heinous dungeon “Abyss.” After surviving by himself at the bottom of Abyss, Light learns the true meaning of his gift “Unlimited Gacha.” Light will rise from the worst despair to build his own empire of the strongest players.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more streaming guides on ScreenHub.