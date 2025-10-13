ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Jelena Dokic with Leigh Sales (13 October)

Documentary. In her first major television interview since her father’s death, former tennis star Jelena Dokic opens up to Leigh Sales about the highs and lows of a turbulent family life and career. Jelena says that at 42, she’s never been happier. She’s forged a successful career as a tennis commentator and is the subject of an award-winning feature documentary. But, as she reveals in this candid conversation, her life has been shaped by the extreme emotional and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her father and coach, Damir Dokic.

Maddie + Triggs (13 October)

Maddie + Triggs. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Animated Series. A little girl and her doggy best friend find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday by really listening to the world around them. Maddie is a seven-year-old girl who loves music and adventure, and just so happens to have a vision impairment. Triggs is her doggy best friend who loves doggy biscuits and mischief! Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Australia Season 12 (16 October)

Reality Series. Hosted by Architecture Professor Anthony Burke, a new season of Grand Designs Australia. From an ingenious low cost Earthship in Tasmania, to a family ‘cave’ on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula; a $10 million dollar plus concrete compound in Queensland, to an underground bunker house in country NSW for a couple trying to escape bushfires – the projects are as intriguing as they are stressful!

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home (12 October)

Documentary. This intimate documentary follows the final three years of Ozzy’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA, and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig. This film is a candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son and the family that adore and support him through his final performance and the final chapter of his life. Watch the trailer.

The Stand Up Sketch Show Season 6 (11 October)

The Stand Up Sketch Show. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview.

Comedy Series. A new season of the breakneck comedy show packed with stand-up routines from top comics, brought to life in sketch form. Strap in for a cast of social media stars, celebrity cameos, and the

nation’s best loved comedians. Welcome to the show that turns stand-up into sketch.

I Was Actually There Season 2 (7 October)

Documentary Series. Along with carefully chosen archive footage, much of it unseen or previously overlooked, I Was Actually There weaves conversational fragments into cohesive narratives, bringing intense moments back to life. Each episode reveals new ways of seeing the past, challenging what we think we know. Watch the trailer.

The Following Events Are Based On a Pack of Lies (3 October)

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth. A deliciously dark tale of two very different women, Alice and Cheryl, and conman Rob Chance. Three strangers with nothing in common… except dupes, deceptions, and delusions.

Beyond Paradise Season 2 (4 October)

Series. Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling crime each week – from a death on a steam train to a missing teacher. Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering.

