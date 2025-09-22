ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Only Fifteen – Sarah Kopp (22 September)

Documentary. Sarah Kopp was a talented 15-year-old student when a charismatic sports teacher, 31-year-old Paul Grealy, arrived at her school and upended her life In many ways it was a textbook case of grooming – the compliments that made Sarah feel ‘special’, the accidental touches that became deliberate, then the regular sexual interactions at her home. But it didn’t end there. Sarah married and had a family with her former teacher. Which is what makes her fight for justice, 20 years later, that much more remarkable.

Four Corners: Havana Syndrome (22 September)

Four Corners: Havana Syndrome. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. A strange sound, an immaculate crime scene, American diplomats collapsing with unexplained symptoms: This is how one of the most troubling intelligence mysteries of recent years began. This week on Four Corners, Brotherfilms and CANAL+ bring you exclusive interviews with victims, doctors, scientists and senior officials. Their stories show the toll of what’s been labelled Havana Syndrome and their resilience in pushing for recognition, care and accountability. Watch the trailer.

Play School – Playtime With Pets (22 September)

Series. Together we discover what different pets eat, how they communicate, and what makes pets so special to us. The series features curious and cuddly friends, including playful puppies, loveable lizards and marvellous mice. Playtime With Pets also highlights the responsibility, time and care involved with having a pet. Through The Windows, we see the interesting pets found in homes all across Australia.

Foreign Correspondent: Gaza’s Children of War (23 September)

Documentary. For the one million children of Gaza growing up isn’t guaranteed. Since the war began nearly two years ago, more than 18,000 Palestinian children have been killed. With no reliable source of nutritious food and water, life is a day-to-day prospect. Even trying to find food can be a deadly proposition. On Foreign Correspondent reporter Stephanie March and a team of Gazan journalists deliver an intimate, heart wrenching insight into the toll this war is taking on Gaza’s littlest. Watch the trailer.

Mother and Son Season 2 (24 September)

Mother and Son. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Comedy favourite Denise Scott returns as the delightfully unpredictable Maggie, joined once again by the sharp and charismatic Matt Okine as her long-suffering son Arthur. With Matt also back at the helm as writer and re-creator, this dynamic duo is set to deliver another season packed with heart, hilarity, and the kind of chaos only the Boye family can bring. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 2 (26 September)

Series. The brilliant but idiosyncratic Professor Jasper Tempest is back. He’s sharper than ever but more troubled than before. This season, the Professor is spending even more time with Greater Cambridge Police helping them to solve a series of complicated crimes with his unique insight and forensic analysis.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (28 September)

Travel Series. Pilgrimage is back with a brand-new series, as seven well known personalities, of differing faiths and beliefs, tackle a challenging 300km pilgrimage through the majestic and awe-inspiring Austrian and Swiss Alps.

ABC iview: recently added

Mystery Road Origin Season 2 (21 September)

Mystery Road: Origin. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. A new posting to the town of Loch Iris but as Jay Swan begins to investigate an unfolding case, Loch Iris closes ranks around him. And the more he pieces together the crime, the more he realises the entire town has been hiding a shadowy past. It’s a past that is still rippling through to the present. And with it, a secret, that threatens to tear Jay and Mary apart. Watch the trailer.

The Assembly Season 2 (21 September)

Documentary Series. Australia’s most renowned interviewer, Leigh Sales, returns to mentor a new and bigger cohort of autistic journalism students from across the country as they learn their craft and interview famous celebrities. Those being interviewed this season include: Richard Roxburgh, Guy Sebastian, Ray Martin, Julia Morris, Steve Waugh, and Maggie Beer.

Britain’s Great Cathedrals (14 September)

Britain’s Great Cathedrals. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on ABC iview.

Travel Series. Join Reverend Pat Allerton on a remarkable personal pilgrimage to explore the riches of Britain’s cathedrals. The cathedrals of Britain are not just architectural masterpieces – they are ecclesiastical treasure houses. This visually sumptuous travelogue tells a story of extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry as Reverend Pat explores the cathedral’s splendour and secrets.

