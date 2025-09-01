ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1 (1 September)

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. When Louise Ioannidis was found dead in a creek in 2011, a police investigation quickly concluded her death was consistent with drowning and the coroner closed the case. But Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts about how his sister died.

Four Corners: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (1 September)

Documentary. Hospitals, doctors and nurses have long been protected under international law. But in Gaza, most of the territory’s 36 main hospitals have now been attacked or destroyed. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is an investigation into the impact of war on Gaza’s health system and the treatment of its medical staff.

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes (2 September)

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. Donald Trump’s second term as president has taken off with breathtaking speed. Over several drama filled months he’s pursued his agenda, implementing radical changes in foreign policy, immigration enforcement and the economy. In the lead up to last year’s Presidential election, Foreign Correspondent spoke to a number of those Australians about their views on America’s future. Watch the trailer.

Inside Our Minds Season 2 (2 September)

Documentary Series. This two-part series harnesses CGI and animation technology to delve into the lives of ADHD and dyslexic people. Teaming up with top filmmakers, animators and graphic designers, they create evocative short films which explain to family and friends how they’re truly feeling inside – and what’s really going on inside their ADHD and dyslexic minds.

Gardening Australia Spring Special (5 September)

Reality Series. Tammy visits a poppy-filled paradise, Millie refreshes spring crops, Costa explores a project tackling homelessness, Josh plants a cat run, Hannah unveils her greenhouse, and we meet twins researching native snails & weevils.

Growing Up Jewish (7 September)

Documentary. Growing Up Jewish follows four diverse young Jewish people all celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs in the same week. With intimate access to the private celebrations of four young Jewish people, as the clock ticks down to this big week, Growing Up Jewish reveals the cultural and religious significance this milestone holds to each of them and what it means to a generation about to come of age.

ABC iview: recently added

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Grand Designs NZ. Image: TVNZ1. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

