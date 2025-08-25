News

 > What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 25 August to 31 August 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.
25 Aug 2025 13:00
Leah J. Williams
Killer Whale: Australia's Megapod. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Streaming

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Share Icon

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Empty Promises (25 August)

Documentary. More than $100 million has vanished in a financial scandal at the heart of the federal government’s disability housing program. One enterprise lured in more than 500 Australians with the promise of glittering high returns and social good, only to be exposed as one of the country’s most audacious investment scams. This week on Four Corners, reporter Jessica Longbottom reveals the cracks in the governance of Australia’s disability housing market and exposes systemic regulatory failure. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project (25 August)

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project. Image: Abc. Streaming On Abc Iview.
Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. One huge problem, one tiny solution. When Susan Boden, a Canberra mental health professional, saw the impact of the housing crisis on her clients, she decided to act. Using an inheritance, Susan and a colleague set up the Eden Tiny House Project, offering 15 homeless or at-risk women the chance to own a tiny home on wheels.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Grand Designs New Zealand Abc Iview
Grand Designs NZ. Image: TVNZ1. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

ABC iview: recently added

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. Watch the trailer.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Shaun Micallef’s Eve Of Destruction. Image: Abc.
Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

Read: Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 review: yes please

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.
Check out more ABC iview streaming guides on ScreenHub.
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

Killer Whale: Australia's Megapod. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.
Reviews

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod review – nature in all its blood-soaked glory

Narrated by Richard Roxburgh, Killer Whale follows a pod living off the coast of Western Australia.

Anthony Morris
Alma's Not Normal. Image: HBO Max. Shows & films streaming this week.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on BritBox, Netflix, HBO Max, ABC, SBS and more …

Discover the best new shows & films streaming this week, from 25 to 31 August 2025, on the major streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Professor T. Image: BritBox. Streaming on BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 25 August to 31 August 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
Don't Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 25 August to 31 August 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
thursday murder club netflix august 2025
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 25 August to 31 August 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login