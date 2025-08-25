ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Empty Promises (25 August)

Documentary. More than $100 million has vanished in a financial scandal at the heart of the federal government’s disability housing program. One enterprise lured in more than 500 Australians with the promise of glittering high returns and social good, only to be exposed as one of the country’s most audacious investment scams. This week on Four Corners, reporter Jessica Longbottom reveals the cracks in the governance of Australia’s disability housing market and exposes systemic regulatory failure. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project (25 August)

Australian Story: Small Wonders – Eden Tiny House Project. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary. One huge problem, one tiny solution. When Susan Boden, a Canberra mental health professional, saw the impact of the housing crisis on her clients, she decided to act. Using an inheritance, Susan and a colleague set up the Eden Tiny House Project, offering 15 homeless or at-risk women the chance to own a tiny home on wheels.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Grand Designs NZ. Image: TVNZ1. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

ABC iview: recently added

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. Watch the trailer.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

Read: Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 review: yes please

