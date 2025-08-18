ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Dark Star – Alex Lloyd (18 August)

Documentary. Twenty-five years ago, four-time ARIA Award winner Alex Lloyd was one of the most famous musos in the country. And then he all but disappeared. For the first time, the singer-songwriter behind the Aussie anthem Amazing reveals the personal turmoil that derailed his career and personal life for well over a decade.

Four Corners: Lawfare (18 August)

Documentary. A growing anti-government movement in Australia is challenging the authority of the courts, councils and cops. Some call themselves sovereign citizens, others freedom fighters. Supercharged during the COVID lockdowns, the movement’s rising influence and resolve has made it one of the judiciary’s primary concerns. This week on Four Corners, reporter Mahmood Fazal embeds with key figures inside the movement to see how it operates

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 1 (18 August)

Quiz Show. Every episode, a group of four famous faces go toe-to-toe testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining trivia. Fun, witty, and full of surprises, Richard Osman’s cross-examination of the celebs provides an entertaining watch for all the family. And of course, this warm, feel-good quiz is perfect for playing along with at home.

Foreign Correspondent: Spain’s Toxic Tourism (19 August)

Documentary. If you’re dreaming of a summer in Spain, you’re not alone. The nation is on track to overtake France as the world’s most visited country with around one hundred million international visitors expected this year. But you may be met with a hostile reception. Protests and blockades against mass tourism have sprung up across the country with furious locals demanding action to quell the massive hordes of tourists taking over their cities and homes.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16, Episodes 8-14 (22 August)

Talk Show Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents!

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. Watch the trailer.

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

ABC iview: recently added

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

PJ Masks Power Heroes Season 1 (11 August)

Series. The PJ Masks arrive on your screens in all-new adventures. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are joined by new heroes, creating a bigger, even better team. Good thing too, as new villains are in town. Our heroes will take them on in the city, space and the frozen wilderness of Iceworld. As Catboy says, ‘If badness is everywhere, we’ll be everywhere.’

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity. Watch the trailer.

