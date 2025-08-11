ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

PJ Masks Power Heroes Season 1 (11 August)

Series. The PJ Masks arrive on your screens in all-new adventures. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are joined by new heroes, creating a bigger, even better team. Good thing too, as new villains are in town. Our heroes will take them on in the city, space and the frozen wilderness of Iceworld. As Catboy says, ‘If badness is everywhere, we’ll be everywhere.’

Australian Story: To Bilo and Back – The Nadesalingam Family (11 August)

Documentary. They were once the most famous refugee family in Australia. But where are they now? When the Nadesalingams were removed at dawn from their home in Biloela in 2018 and put in immigration detention, a group of locals launched a campaign to bring them back. For the next four years, the Tamil family captured the nation’s attention as they were moved from one detention centre to another, fought countless legal battles and staved off multiple deportations attempts.

We revisit the family to hear how they survived the uncertainty and scrutiny of those four years, how life is now and their hopes for their children’s future.

Four Corners: Trump’s Power and the Law (11 August)

Documentary. Trump versus the Courts: What will the American system of government become – the rule of law or the rule of the president? President Trump has expanded the power and authority of his office like no other, and he is not stopping. At stake is the foundational document of the United States of America – the constitution. From undermining the courts to attacking prosecutors, judges, and the justice system itself, this week Four Corners examines how President Trump is pushing the limits.

Foreign Correspondent: Children of the Taliban (12 August)

Documentary. Four years since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Foreign Correspondent looks at the lives of children living under Taliban rule. This is a generation whose entire lives have been upended and who are being forced to grow up quickly to survive. With rare access to the children of high-ranking Taliban members, this film captures the daily life of two boys who talk openly about their desire to be Mujahid fighters and who are already involved in standing guard for their fathers.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 1 (15 August)

Series. Jasper Tempest is a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he is constantly having to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Stories from Magic Beach (15 August)

Series. After reading the iconic book by Alison Lester, nine children and a dog find themselves on Magic Beach. Each episode of Stories from Magic Beach focuses on the adventures of a different protagonist. They explore caves, build giant sandcastles, poke around rock pools and converse with sea creatures. This is where their animated imaginations begin.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ Season 2 (16 August)

Quiz Show. Comedian Guy Montgomery, aided by his co-host, Sanjay Patel returns for a new season of Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ and introduces some new and innovative elements to the new season.

ABC iview: recently added

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity. Watch the trailer.

